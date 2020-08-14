CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is a nationwide, non-profit organization in 49 of the 50 U.S states, and their Lexington branch is expanding to Georgetown and Scott County.
CASA uses trained and supervised community volunteers to advocate for children suffering from abuse and neglect in the family court system. Volunteers are tasked with finding homes that are safe and permanent for the children. A child with a CASA volunteer is less likely to reenter the child welfare system and are more likely to find a permanent home, according to the Child and Adolescent Social Work Journal.
A CASA volunteer will serve as the eyes and ears for the family court judge, which includes writing court reports with information about the child and making recommendations for the child such as termination of parental rights or if the child needs school tutoring or wishes to play a sport. The judge has final say in what recommendations are enacted, however.
In Kentucky, more than 60 counties have a CASA program, including the Lexington branch which features Fayette, Bourbon, Woodford and Scott counties.
Lisa Hart Morgan, Family Court Judge for Bourbon, Woodford, and Scott counties, has wanted CASA to expand in Scott County for quite some time and in August, 2020, it came to fruition. CASA of Lexington will begin attending Scott County court this Monday, Aug. 17th.
“Scott County has one of the highest petitions of child abuse and child neglect in the state,” said Melynda Jamison, executive director of CASA of Lexington. “We have support from both the city and county governments for this program and we’re thrilled to have their support.”
The Scott County Fiscal Court provided the funding for CASA’s expansion into Georgetown and Scott County.
To be a volunteer for CASA of Lexington, you must be 21 years of age, make a two-year commitment (the average length of a case), undergo various background checks, take an oath of confidentiality, and do 30 hours of training, which is currently being offered virtually due to COVID-19.
CASA matches up the case to the volunteer and the volunteer always has a yes or no say in the case they are presented with. And with the help of the volunteer manager, they will attend the first home visit with the volunteer and will always attend court dates with the volunteer.
Scott County is actively recruiting volunteers for their new branch, as they only have one at the moment. CASA can have up to 30 volunteers working under a full-time volunteer manager, per Kentucky Revised Statute. “You don’t have to be from Scott County to do this, but willing to take a case there, so you would appear in court, in Scott County,” Jamison said.
For more information on how to become a volunteer, visit their website at www.CASAofLexington.org, call the main Lexington office at (859)-246-4313 or email bkleppinger@casaoflexington.org.
For more information on the expansion into Scott County you can email scottcounty@casaoflexington.org.
Ian Teasley can be reached at iteasley@news-graphic.com.