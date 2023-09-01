The long closed road bridge taking Bridge Street over the railroad tracks is being considered for demolition.
Norfolk Southern, which runs trains on the tracks, has offered to demolish the bridge and pay the city for doing so. The bridge has been closed since at least 2015, when state inspectors found three cracked crosspieces.
“It’s an old timber structure It probably dates all the way back to when they first built the railroads, and it was ordered to be shut down by the state highway department, because it is dilapidated,” said city engineer Eddie Hightower.
“The railroad has approached the city and they want to remove it at their expense and clean it up. What the railroad told us was that it is unsafe and they are afraid it is going to fall in,” Hightower said.
The bridge also fails to meet Norfolk Southern’s clearance requirements for when it runs trains double stacked, with two shipping containers on top of each other. While the trains can barely clear it, the railroad likes to have extra room, Hightower said.
“They have offered to pay the city . . . like a salvage value for removal,” said Hightower. Once a contract is made up, it will be sent to the city council to vote on final approval for the removal.