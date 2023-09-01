bridge bridge

The closed bridge over the railroad tracks on Bridge Street. Norfolk Southern has offered to demolish the bridge.

 News-Graphic Photo by Peter Wilson

The long closed road bridge taking Bridge Street over the railroad tracks is being considered for demolition. 

Norfolk Southern, which runs trains on the tracks, has offered to demolish the bridge and pay the city for doing so. The bridge has been closed since at least 2015, when state inspectors found three cracked crosspieces. 

