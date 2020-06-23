Scott County has been identified as a COVID-19 “hot spot,” according to a New York Times newspaper database.
The newspaper has an extensive database and interactive map tracking the coronavirus nationally. The map shows where the number of new cases is rising and where it is falling in the last 14 days.
Since June 8, Scott County has identified 24 confirmed cases of the coronavirus bringing the total number of cases in the county to 74. Even so Kentucky is among 18 states nationally showing a decline in the number of cases. Neighboring states including Tennessee and West Virginia are showing significant spikes in confirmed cases, while Ohio and Indiana are showing a steady number of cases.
National statistics show COVID-19 is not slowing down, but actually increasing. The New York Times database along with other national sources reveal some 22 states are experiencing their highest levels of confirmed cases to date. Statistics also show the virus is striking more young people. Of Scott County’s 24 confirmed cases since June 8, four were around 35 years of age; six were around 30 years of age and two were under the age of five, including an infant under the age of one year old.
Dr. Crystal Miller, public health director for WEDCO, acknowledges the increased number of confirmed cases, but points to increased testing as a reason. Even so, she warns people need to be aware of what is happening, especially as more and more of the economy is reopening.
“We are seeing people getting more relaxed,” Miller said. “But this can change quickly. We are all struggling with ‘Covid fatigue,’ but the best defense remains wearing a mask, hand washing and social distancing.
“What we have to watch is the number of hospitalizations due to the coronavirus. We recently had a spike in Harrison County, and suddenly the hospitals were at 60 percent capacity. This can get pretty serious, pretty quickly.”
To date, Scott County has 74 confirmed cases of the coronavirus while Harrison has 63, Bourbon 26 and Owen 5. Fayette County has 1,120 confirmed cases. Statewide there have been 13,750 confirmed cases with 526 deaths.
“We’ve been in this fight for more than three months now, and unfortunately, we still have a long way to go,” said Gov. Andy Beshear in a press release. “But I have total confidence that Kentuckians will rise to the challenge in order to do one of the things we do best: watch out for families, friends and neighbors.”
The Scott County Public Health Department is conducting curbside testing every Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. and there has been a steady number of people coming in for the tests, she said. The tests are by appointment and a reservation can be made at wedcohealth.org. You do not have to be a Scott County resident to receive a test.
“We have the ability to provide up to 100 tests per day,” Miller said.
Beshear gives state updates almost daily, but the numbers released by Wedco for Scott County do not always correspond with the numbers released by the governor and state.
“I get asked about that a lot, and I’m afraid it creates some distrust,” Miller said. “But we now have multiple testing sites and they all report differently. Some report first straight to the state while others report directly to us first.
“Sometimes the governor’s numbers include cases we have already reported, and sometimes its visa versa. So, there may be a day or so difference.”
As people get out more and more, Miller cautions people not to relax.
“This situation can turn around quickly,” she said. “If you go out, wear a mask, wash your hands regularly and use social distancing. That’s our vaccine for now.”
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.