A Scott County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) deputy was nearly hit by a car while directing traffic in front of Eastern Elementary school on Jan. 5. The officer had to move quickly out of the way when the car was in the lane of the officer, said Robert Tackett, SCSO public relations officer.
“(The officer) was just directing traffic, and a vehicle came over the hill crest and was traveling too fast, didn’t slow down, was partially across the yellow line, into the lane the deputy was standing in, to the point that the deputy had to jump out of the way to avoid being struck,” said Tackett.
Similar incidents have happened before, not just in school traffic, said Tackett.
“We had an incident during a fourth of July fireworks show while we were directing traffic out at Scott County Park, where we had an officer clipped by a mirror,” said Tackett.
There are environmental factors that can make it more dangerous in school zones.
“Sun can be a factor, wear sunglasses if you have to,” Tackett said.
The winter months also present difficulties.
“Make sure your vehicle is defrosted well, that your mirrors and your windows don’t have any ice on them, so you can see out both sides of them well,” said Tackett.
Traffic officers frequently see drivers on their phones when they are directing traffic at a low speed, Tackett said.
“Cellular devices are a problem,” Tackett said.
Because SCSO is spread across the entire county, it is not usually possible to have more than one officer at a school, which can make enforcement difficult.
“If a deputy witnesses an infraction, they have to, in an instant, weigh the pros and cons of them leaving their posts to go enforce traffic on someone versus continuing to ensure the safety of students and school buses and parents trying to get in and out of the parking lot,” said Tackett.
Tackett urged drivers to be cautious in school zones.
“The reason we are there is (because) children are present,” said Tackett.
While children shouldn’t be in the street, they are going out to buses and cars and can be unpredictable, Tackett said.
“It’s just another danger, and that’s the reason they have school zones. . . it’s just a zone you should not be speeding in and a zone you should be attentive in,” said Tackett.