A Scott County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) deputy was nearly hit by a car while directing traffic in front of Eastern Elementary school on Jan. 5. The officer had to move quickly out of the way when the car was in the lane of the officer, said Robert Tackett, SCSO public relations officer. 

“(The officer) was just directing traffic, and a vehicle came over the hill crest and was traveling too fast, didn’t slow down, was partially across the yellow line, into the lane the deputy was standing in, to the point that the deputy had to jump out of the way to avoid being struck,” said Tackett. 

