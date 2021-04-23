STAMPING GROUND — Former police officer James Fetty has filed a lawsuit against the mayor and commissioners of Stamping Ground following his firing last month for insubordination.
The lawsuit was filed on April 7 against Stamping Ground Mayor Keith Murphy and Commissioners Dale Perry, Jessie Zagaruyka, David Clark and Rob Jones in their official capacities. Fetty had been employed as a police officer in Stamping Ground since 2019 and had his employment terminated on March 16, 2021 following a suspension for insubordination earlier that month, according to the lawsuit.
“By reason of Defendants’ failure to adhere to Plaintiff’s rights under KRS 15.520, Plaintiff has been damaged in excess of the jurisdictional limit of this court and is entitled to backpay and reinstatement,” states the lawsuit.
The lawsuit states that Fetty was suspended without pay after allegations of insubordination to Stamping Ground Police Chief Roger Nowakowski and Jones, police commissioner, on March 4. There was then a special meeting on March 9 where Fetty was provided an explanation and justification of his misconduct. Then, on March 16, Fetty was informed of the city’s intent to terminate his employment, which was voted on and approved during a special meeting that same day.
The lawsuit claims that Fetty never received a written copy of a complaint or affidavit alleging that he violated SGPD’s law enforcement procedures and that the claims of his insubordination were not investigated properly. It goes on to state that he did not waive his right to an evidentiary hearing and that proper writing was not prepared about the city’s decision.
According to the lawsuit, the count is of violation of the KRS 15.520 statute under which the lawsuit was filed. It states that Fetty is entitled to certain administrative due process rights in disciplinary matters concerning allegations of violations of law enforcement procedures.
However the city tells a different story. Murphy said because Fetty was fired for insubordination and not for a job-related matter, the termination of his employment does not fall under the statutes laid out in the lawsuit.
There were two incidents within 24 hours that lead to a developmental meeting on March 4 between Fetty, Murphy, Jones and Nowakowski, Murphy said.
According to the statement provided by Murphy, Fetty asked Donnie Sparks, who was working on renovations of the building next to City Hall, to install some speed limit signs. These signs were located in the old doctor’s building behind City Hall, which is now used for storage. In his statement, Sparks said he saw Fetty pull out a knife and unlock the door.
“Officer Fetty had obtained access to this building without a proper key, and had not been directed to proceed with any sign installation from the city or the chief,” Murphy said in a statement.
Nowakowski said in a statement that he never authorized the road sign work, despite Fetty’s claims that he did.
The next incident involved the confiscation and storing of prescription drugs from a traffic stop, according to Murphy’s statement. This matter was brought to the attention of the police commissioner by the person pulled over in the traffic stop.
“The complaint was that Fetty had taken a female’s prescription medication while on a traffic stop,” Nowakowski said in a statement. “The female’s name was Elizabeth, no last name given. I looked in evidence and I could find no pills with the name Elizabeth on them to verify this. At this point, Fetty started getting defensive and argumenative about the incident with me.”
After reviewing these two incidents, Murphy said there was discussion of a rumor involving other volunteer city personnel, who had been told by a citizen that the chief was looking to get them for traffic violations. In his statement, Nowakowski stated that this was a false claim.
It was during this meeting where Murphy said Fetty lost his temper which led to his the employment termination.
“It is at this point in the meeting that the conversation became heated and eventually resulted in Officer Fetty becoming increasingly vocal and using profanity in his remarks to the chief,” Murphy said in a statement. “Commissioner Jones immediately reproached him, stating he was not going to allow either himself or the chief to be disrespected in that manner, and he could possibly be suspended, which Commissioner Jones proceeded to do.”
Nowakowski reiterated this in his statement.
“Officer Fetty had showed a definite disregard for Commissioner Jones and my authority,” Nowakowski said in a statement.
Murphy said he has not spoken to Fetty since the incident.
In June 2, 2020, Nowakowski sent a memo to the City of Stamping Ground stating that he has never received as many complaints on an officer in his 26-year career as he had on Fetty. He went on to state that he could not recommend retention of Fetty as a police officer for SGPD.
According to the lawsuit, Fetty is seeking judgment that the city failed to comply with requisite procedures under the KRS 12.520 statute, a permanent injunction restraining the city from imposing any disciplinary or administrative actions due to allegations of violations of law enforcement procedures without compliance to the KRS 15.520 statute, an award of backpay, front pay and benefits, a trial by jury and all other relief in law or equity to which he may be entitled, including an award of costs and attorney fees.
