Officers with the Georgetown Police Department visited residents at Windsor Gardens early Wednesday bringing them donuts they won from a contest.
One officer was especially paw-some, giving both Windsor Gardens staff and residents plenty of love.
Officer Ollie, the department’s newest therapy dog, made his rounds at the assisted living facility while officers delivered donuts. Ollie’s handler, Officer Ben Martin, and Officer Ryan Hill delivered the donuts after a special contest the police department held on Facebook.
“We were fortunate enough to get boxes of donuts donated to us by Frank’s Donuts, the local donut business here in Georgetown, and we just asked the community to comment with the name of their business,” Martin said.
The businesses names were placed into a drawing and selected at random for the donuts, he said. Windsor Gardens was the winner.
“Ollie came here today and delivered four boxes of donuts. Ollie met all the staff and the residents here, so it was a great time,” he said.
Ollie’s service to his community doesn’t stop at donut runs either, Martin said. The department’s therapy dog has been seen at multiple community events and works within some Scott County schools as well.
“He tends to bridge the gap between the community and police officers. It just adds that comfort and makes us a little bit more approachable when we do things like this,” Martin said. “I’m one of the school resource officers, so bridging that gap between law enforcement and students is very important. He’s worked wonders within the school system, and now we’re finding that in the community as well.”
It was a positive experience to be able to deliver donuts to Windsor Gardens on Wednesday, watching his dog do what he does best: spread joy, Martin said.
“It was awesome. The smiles on the resident’s faces and the staff. Everywhere he goes he just brings a smile to everybody’s face, so to be able to do this and have Windsor Gardens accept us here to deliver these donuts and Ollie to meet and hug on some of the residents and give kisses, it was a really, really special moment,” he said.
Dustin Downs, the activities director and community relations coordinator for Windsor Gardens, said it was important for the facility’s residents to socialize with the community and they are left with numerous memories of the event.
“It was so important for the engagement that our residents have with Olllie and our community. It was a great opportunity to, like Officer [Ben] Martin said before, bridge that gap between our residents and our community, the police officers here in our community, and it’s been a big event,” he said.
This is something staff at Windsor Gardens strive for in order to give residents a fulfilling life and new memories, Downs said.
“We’re built by local investors here in our community, and we just thrive for that connection. It’s so important, like we said previously, with our residents and that connection, and that engagement, because what we do here is we create moments. Today was one of those, so we’re blessed,” he said.
Windsor Gardens is accepting volunteers to lend a helping hand with activities at the assisted living facility, noting the happiness it brings to the community, Downs said.
“We’re really involved. We, like we said before about engagement, we’re continually engaging our residents with activities. We do six to eight activities a day, always looking for volunteers to just engage in involvement in our daily life here at Windsor Gardens. We’re just blessed to be able to serve [the residents] at this level,” he said.
Those interested in volunteering at Windsor Gardens can call 502-427-0389 or submit an inquiry through the contact form on the facility’s website at windsorgardenssrliving.com.
