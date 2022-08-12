donut days

Windsor Gardens residents enjoy sweets from Franks Donuts, which they won through a Facebook contest. More photos available online at News-Graphic.com.

 News-Graphic Photo By Emily Perkins

Officers with the Georgetown Police Department visited residents at Windsor Gardens early Wednesday bringing them donuts they won from a contest. 

One officer was especially paw-some, giving both Windsor Gardens staff and residents plenty of love. 

ollie_ben

Georgetown Police Department Officer Ben Martin and his special therapy dog, Officer Ollie, recently delivered donuts to Windsor Gardens. Ollie shared a hug with Martin for a job well done. 

