STAMPING GROUND — In the wake of the tornadoes that hit Stamping Ground Dec. 6 and western Kentucky Dec. 10, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Michael Hennigan is asking local leaders to consider their emergency preparedness.
“In the last 14 to 18 days we’ve learned a lot of lessons, both in Stamping Ground and in Scott County as a whole,” Hennigan said during a discussion of shelter and safety at last week’s Stamping Ground City Commission Meeting.
Hennigan asked Stamping Ground to consider their needs for both long term and short term shelters.
“We need to be ahead of this game long before the skies open up,” said Hennigan. “A lot of the less substantial structures, mobile homes, double wides, modular homes, are reaching out asking for either individual storm shelters or shelters for their neighborhoods. That’s a big lift, that’s multi-year FEMA grants.”
For longer term shelters Hennigan said there are lessons to be learned from Graves County, which was devastated by the Dec 10-11 storms.
“Some of those people are going to be in the school gym for 60 days, 90 days,” he said. “They haven’t even found their address, let alone their house. I’m not asking you to take action tonight, but be thinking about where we could we go to house the citizens of Stamping Ground if we have to.”
Citizens don’t want to be housed 25 miles away from their homes during recovery efforts, he added.
It would be better to open emergency storm shelters unnecessarily rather than to wait until it’s too late, he said.
“If we open [the shelters] and people sit around playing on their phones for an hour or two and then go home that’s a win for me,” Hennigan said. However, EMA does not have the employees to open and staff the shelters, he said. Sadieville is putting together a task force of citizens to come up with four-to-five locations where they can open up shelters on a short notice that can be staffed by citizens, and Hennigan recommended Stamping Ground consider similar action.
He has asked the National Weather Service in Louisville to conduct an internal investigation into how the tornado that hit Stamping Ground on Dec. 6 was missed and now has his team monitoring storms in-house.
“We’re not waiting for the weather service to pull the trigger,” said Hennigan.
The Scott County EMA is also taking notes on what they have witnessed helping with recovery efforts in Graves County.
“We’ve sent several people ranging from operations chief to forklift drivers from the warehouse, so we’ve got many many points of view of what’s being done right what’s being done wrong and how can we make sure we don’t do the wrong here,” said Hennigan. “My team, EMA people, are going to write a very extensive plan for natural disasters, but that isn’t something that’s going to happen by February.”
Stamping Ground commissioner Robert Jones said he’d like to see a couple of community workshops in January and February to try to have a local emergency plan ready by tornado season in April. Mayor Keith Murphy also brought up heavy snowfalls and blizzards.
“It’s never too early to have some kind of temporary housing arrangement,” Murphy said.
“To Mayor Murphy’s point, it would be nice to have an inventory of homes that will be warm if they don’t have electricity,” Hennigan said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do and I just want to make sure that we’ve at least made a good chunk of progress before the next time we need to pull the plan out.”
“We are with you 110 percent here,” said Murphy.
Elizabeth Morey can be reached at emorey@news-graphic.com.