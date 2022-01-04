Snow is expected Thursday afternoon into Friday morning with up to 4-inches predicted, according to multiple reports.
The Scott County Road Department is as prepared for the possible incoming snow as they can be, said JR Brandenburg.
“All of our trucks are good to go,” Brandenburg said. “We went over them a couple of times (to) make sure everything is working good.”
A typical run throughout the county takes about 250-ton of salt in response to a snow event, he said. The road department has 4,000-ton stored.
“Winter storms can bring snow, sleet, and freezing rain across the entire United States and its territories,” said the National Weather Service website. “Even Hawaii gets snow in its Big Island, and major cities as far south as Atlanta and Dallas have been paralyzed by snow and ice.
“Blizzards occur when strong wind causes blowing snow and whiteout conditions, making roads impassable.”
According to the National Weather Service the most snow Scott County has seen in a two-day window is 13.9” occurring on March 6, 2015.
Preparing for a winter storm and “winterizing” your home and car are important. Here is a list of things to do to make sure your home is prepared:
- Inspect your chimney
- Insulate your attic
- Clean out gutters
- Install and test smoke alarms/carbon monoxide detectors
- Have backup batteries
- Caulk and weather strip windows/doors
-Insulate exposed pipes
- Gather supplies in your garage
To make sure your vehicle is ready for the cold months it is best to check road conditions, pack an emergency supply kit and check the battery or other systems in your vehicle affected by cold temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.