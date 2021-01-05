James Jackson Patrick is the first born in Scott County of 2021 to parents Hannah and James Patrick.
James Patrick was born at 5:17 p.m. on Jan. 1 at Georgetown Community Hospital. He weighed eight pounds, five ounces and measured 20 and a quarter inches.
“We are so excited to meet our new baby boy,” said Hannah. “The physicians, nurses and staff at Georgetown Community Hospital all helped to make this such a special and memorable experience for us.
“We are so grateful for the wonderful care our family received.”
