Ohana, a two-year-old pointer mix, is going to have the heart surgery she needs.
Sarah Dawson, Dog Program Coordinator for the Scott County Humane Society said that they have raised all the money necessary for Ohana, thanks in large part to donations from News-Graphic readers.
One donor in particular called after reading about Ohana in the News-Graphic and made a $2,500 donation to meet the fundraising goal.
“We’re so thankful for that,” said Humane Society Chair Kriss Lowry.
Ohana has a Stage 4 heart murmur that requires surgery, said Dawson.
“The surgery that needs to be done is a pretty easy procedure but it will cost $4,000 from a specialist,” Dawson said. “The success rate is 99 percent, so she stands really good odds of making it through the surgery and living a long happy life once she’s had it.”
Now that the Humane Society has raised the necessary funds Dawson said Ohana will be able to get the surgery so she can go up for adoption once she’s spayed.
“She’s house trained, she’s crate trained, she’s honestly a really easy dog, just very sweet and deserves a long life,” said Dawson. “She can bark at the cats a little bit but we have a pet pig at home. She likes the pig. She does well with that.
“She likes the horses, she’s just all around good with pretty much everything. She will be available for adoption as soon as the heart surgery is done.”
The Humane Society always needs more fosters, especially for dogs, she said.
“The more fosters we have the more dogs that we can pull from the shelter,” she said. “Shelter life is very stressful for dogs and a lot of dogs don’t handle it well, so the more we can get out, the more lives that we can save. It’s a great way to have a dog without the responsibility of 15 years.”
The Scott County Humane Society covers the cost of food, vet care, and supplies for fosters. To apply to foster a dog or cat with the Humane Society visit sc4paws.org.
