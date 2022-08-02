Editor’s Note: This article was written before the eastern Kentucky floods. As of press time, Oliver remained in eastern Kentucky assisting with rescue efforts.
After 32 years of fire service, Georgetown Fire Department Battalion Chief Revel Oliver II has officially hit the snooze button on his alarm clocks, marking the beginning of a well-deserved retirement.
Oliver began his career when he was 16 as a volunteer firefighter for the Stamping Ground Fire Department. Some time after turning 18, he transferred to the Scott County Fire Department to work as a part-time firefighter. Again, in 1996, Oliver transitioned to the Franklin County Fire Department, where he began his full-time journey as a firefighter.
“From 1997, I was offered a job here at Georgetown, and I’ve been here full-time ever since. I had a brilliant idea about 10 years ago that I was going to work for the Scott County Fire Department as well, and my schedule has been kind of hectic for the last 10 years, so I’m kind of looking for a break… for a little while anyway,” he said.
At a young age, Oliver said it was his dream to be a fireman, adding it “always fascinated” him that he could help others while doing something he loved.
“They say if you do what you love, you will never work a day in your life, and I’m pretty fortunate. I don’t feel like I’ve worked a day in my life. I started a long time ago, and it’s already here, you know, retirement time.”
Oliver said the last 26 and a half years that he has worked full-time went by especially fast, something that doesn’t seem real to him. Although his time as a firefighter came to a close Sunday, Oliver offered words of encouragement for the new generation of firefighters stepping up to serve.
“The biggest thing I could say to a new guy is train really hard. At a younger age, any chance I had to go get any kind of training, that’s what I did, and in the long run, that does help you out. It gets kind of tiresome at times just constantly going to classes and doing stuff like that, but in the long run, it will help you out,” he said.
When asked what his retirement plans include, Oliver laughed and told the News-Graphic “anywhere without an alarm clock.”
“I’ve worked 48-hour straights for 10 years now, so for about a month or two, I’m gonna take a break and do some much needed things around the house and spend some time with my wife and my family,” he said. “I got two kids, a son, Cody, and a daughter, Carly, and she actually plays ball at Cumberland. She’s a softball player, so I’ll get to see all of her games this year. I’ve missed a bunch throughout the year, so now I get to go watch all her softball games.
“You can never make up lost time. You know, once it’s gone, it’s gone, unfortunately, and I’m sure my family’s suffered because of holidays and stuff like that. At times, I couldn’t be there, but now I can make all her games.”
Oliver said the best thing about the fire service for him was the brotherhood he was a part of, which acted as a second family.
“We would live and die for these guys and girls here. With a new person coming in, the biggest thing is, unfortunately, we see some people in their worst times, some injuries or even fatalities, and that takes a toll,” he said. “Luckily, we’ve got a bunch of good peer support, we help each other out with it, and actually have counselors if you need to go talk to them. You will see some really rough things in the fire service, as well as police officers and EMTs, many first responders, but I still say it’s the best job in the world.”
Oliver said he is ready for much needed family time, but it goes without saying the change in pace is nothing short of bittersweet.
“I spend more time with firefighters than I do with my family. I know it’s a horrible thing to say, but for the last 10 years, that’s how it’s been. Now I get to change that, and I get to do some much needed family time and some time with my wife and kids and just some time for me,” he said. “It’s going to be kind of tough, you know, like, it doesn’t seem real, but now it’s to the point it is real.”
After 32 years in the fire service and memories to last a lifetime, Oliver said it is going to be a “whole new way of life.”
“I would like to say to all the citizens of Scott County and Georgetown, it’s been an honor to serve.”
Emily Perkins can be reached at eperkins@news-graphic.com.