Passion

Passion Richardson speaking at Georgetown College.

 News-Graphic Photo By James Scogin

Passion Richardson, an Olympic track and field athlete who won bronze in 2000 at the Olympics in Sydney, Australia, took to Georgetown College’s campus, Tuesday, encouraging students as a part of Women’s History Month. 

Richardson opened up about her childhood, her athletic career, her professional life at the University of Kentucky, and being a mother to daughter Nia. 

