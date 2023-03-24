Passion Richardson, an Olympic track and field athlete who won bronze in 2000 at the Olympics in Sydney, Australia, took to Georgetown College’s campus, Tuesday, encouraging students as a part of Women’s History Month.
Richardson opened up about her childhood, her athletic career, her professional life at the University of Kentucky, and being a mother to daughter Nia.
“Woman’s History Month is the celebration of the accomplishments and contributions that women have made to society. But, also understanding and recognizing that there is still much work to be done,” Richardson said. “To me, it is important that we celebrate, because women have been pioneers since the beginning of time and are worthy of being celebrated.”
Richardson reflected on the impact her grandmother, mother and aunts and friends have had on her life.
“Not only is it important to me, but to my daughter, who needs to know that she has a right; she has a voice; and the freedom to make choices without permission,” she said.
Richardson presented “What Makes Me a Woman” to a room of Georgetown College students, faculty and staff, but she noted at the beginning that the definition of a woman is different for everyone.
Richardson defined her being a woman as:
W: Willful; wonderfully made; and winning at life
O: Olympic; overcomer; and optimistic
M: Mother; motivation; and manifestation
A: Audacity, attitude; and advocate
N: Nia and iNfinity
Richardson was born in 1975 into a military family, she said, her mother being young when she was born. Being born premature led to sickness in early years of life.
“During that time, my parents would take me back and forth to the hospital,” Richardson said. “Each time they took me to the hospital they were always told—my parents—there is nothing wrong with her. So, (my parents) would leave frustrated, angry.
“Thankfully, my mother was persistent. Thankfully, she continued. She kept taking me back to the hospital, not taking no for an answer.”
After many visits to no avail, one doctor gave the Richardson family a chance and examined Passion, sending her to emergency surgery. Passion died in that surgery.
“At that point the doctors didn’t have much hope for my development,” she said. “They told my parents that I would have severe development issues because of the lack of oxygen to my brain. But, I stand before you today to tell you that (is not the end) of my story.”
Richardson went on to be a star track and field athlete at the University of Kentucky, as well as on national stages. She competed in relays, winning gold at World University Games in 4x100-meter relay, and silver at the Pan-American Games.
“While at UK, she was a four-time All-American in the 55 meters, 100 meters and 4x100-meter relay,” according to secsports.com. “She set the UK record at 60 meters, 100 meters and was part of the school-record 4x100-meter relay team.”
In 2000, Richardson achieved the dream she had since the age of 10, going to the Olympics.
“Sometimes I still pinch myself because my 10-year-old dream became my reality,” Richardson said. “Walking into that stadium (for opening ceremonies) and hearing the chants for USA, that still brings chills.”
Her interest in running began at her school field day, she said. Later, Richardson competed in track meets for her school, sometimes being the youngest of the pack. That was the beginning of the dream.
Travel soon came into the picture, taking Richardson to Spain, London and beyond.
College was next on the list for Richardson.
“I started training harder,” she said. “I wanted to go to college mainly, though, to get my college degree. Track and field was the vessel.”
All of the opportunities in the world may come your way, but it is how you handle them that takes you places, Richardson said. So, having optimism is key.
Later in her career, Richardson became a coach and an advisor. Now she is a mother and works in human resources.
Richardson hopes students learn to be OK with who they are, she said after the presentation.
“Don’t allow someone else to define, for you, who you are,” Richardson said. “Don’t question who you are because you were made in that way for a reason.”
Stepping out on faith is important to life, she said.
“A lot of times we get comfortable in what we are doing because we know it,” Richardson said. “Sometimes you can become afraid of the unknown, but I took that chance and I am loving what I am doing in my new career. So, I would just say, be ok and be ok (with) failing. Failure is not going to hurt you. Failure, in most cases, is going to be your greatest lesson.… I say step out and don’t be afraid.”