Georgetown College officials anticipate in-person instructional classes, on-campus housing with a student cafeteria along with athletic competitions this fall.
Like all state colleges and universities Georgetown College closed its campus due to COVID-19 in March, turning to online classes.
President Dr. William Jones issued a statement in late May announcing in-person classes. Dean of Students Dr. Curtis Sandberg followed with a more in-depth look at the fall earlier this week.
“Georgetown College will be in session this fall and spring,” Jones stated in a letter to students May 26. “We are still working through the details of how this will look, but for now, all of us should plan to be back together on campus this fall.”
Sandberg’s letter was released Tuesday and explains how Georgetown College expected to operate this fall.
“Please keep in mind that we want to make decisions based upon the best and most up-to-date information,” Sandberg said. “Therefore we will need to wait to finalize some details so that they reflect the current realties in our areas and the best recommendations from health professionals.”
Sandberg listed several key pieces of information:
—Residence halls, cafeterias and other students activities, including athletics, will be held.
—Classes will begin early on Aug. 10 and end when students go home for Thanksgiving.
—The semester will be broken into two sub-sessions. Students will take two or three classes each sub-session. Each three-hour class will meet four days per week — Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday for an hour and 15 minutes. Wednesdays will be reserved for labs, meeting times and other academic support activities.
—The Registrar is modifying each students schedule to the sub-session format. Each student should have the revised schedule by July 15.
—The only break will be between the two sub-sessions.
—Move-in dates will be announced later.
—All indications from the NAIA is that all athletic competitions will take place this fall, although there may be some modifications.
The decision to start and end classes early is because many public health experts anticipate the greatest risks from COVID-19 will come later in the school term, especially when students return to campus from breaks, such as Thanksgiving, Sandberg said.
Students who are concerned or have pre-existing conditions should contact the school for additional options, Sandberg said.
