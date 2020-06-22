From staff reports
A single-vehicle accident has left one man dead after his blue Dodge Ram hauling a trailer veered off the roadway and overturned into South Elkhorn Creek, according to a Kentucky State Police press release.
James Stephenson, 54 was driving westbound on I-64 before running off the road, the statement says. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Kentucky State Police Collision Reconstruction was called to the scene by Versailles PD after they arrived.
Scott County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.
An autopsy is scheduled today, the statement said.