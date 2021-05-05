A 26-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon when he fell from his kayak near Great Crossing Park, says Scott County Coroner John Goble.
The man and his fiancée were each kayaking on Elkhorn Creek when both kayaks turned over, throwing both into the water.
The woman surfaced, but the man never did, Goble said.
Both are believed to be from Lexington. Their identities have not been released pending notification of next of kin. The man’s body has been sent to the state examiner’s office for an autopsy.
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife is handling the death investigation. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the Scott County Fire Department responded to the scene.
