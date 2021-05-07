A couple planning to marry in July were caught kayaking in high and swift waters on Elkhorn Creek Wednesday afternoon, which eventually pulled both over Great Crossing Dam.
Witnesses said both kayaks overturned before they went over the dam.
Eduardo Ponce, 26, of Georgetown was pronounced dead at 8 p.m. at Georgetown Community Hospital, said Scott County Coroner John Goble. Witnesses said he never resurfaced once he went under water. Swift Water Rescue teams recovered Ponce.
Ponce’s body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.
His fiancé, who name was withheld by authorities, resurfaced and made it to shore on her own. She was taken to Georgetown Community Hospital where she was treated and released.
The incident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, said Nathan Brooks of the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, who is handling the death investigation.
“The water flow was too strong for them,” Brooks said. At the time of the accident the water flow near the dam was 2,260 cubic feet per second, compared to a normal water flow of 200 cubic feet per second, Brooks said. The water’s gauge height was over seven feet, compared to a normal gauge height of 4.6 feet, he said.
Conditions on state waterways can be found by accessing https://.waterdata.usgs.gov/ky/nwis/rt. The water gauge is located on Elkhorn Creek near Cardome.
Water conditions were hazardous due to recent heavy rains, Brooks said.
The state Fish and Wildlife Department is investigating the possible removal of the dam at Great Crossing, at least partially due to the hazardous conditions created by low-head dams. Low-head dams can be deceivingly dangerous as normally the water can appear to be calm and inviting, but when water flow increases strong undercurrents are created and victims can be pushed or pulled in a circular cycle towards the dam.
A low-head dam is a barrier that spans the width of a creek or river that alters the characteristics of water and typically results in a change in the height of the creek or river.
No decision has been made on the future of the Great Crossing Dam, Brooks said.
Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Scott County fire Department and Scott County EMS responded to the scene.
Funeral arrangements for Ponce can be found on page 4A.
