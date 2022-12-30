One injury was reported after a two-vehicle collision on Cherry Blossom near the ramp onto the interstate Wednesday.
Georgetown Police say one vehicle ran a red light.
Updated: December 30, 2022 @ 3:55 pm
Traffic was backed up along Cherry Blossom in both directions.
Crews cleared up the accident around 12:30 p.m.