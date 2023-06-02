Deionta Catlett has been charged with manslaughter, second degree for his role in a head-on collision Tuesday morning that resulted in the death of David Jonathan Jett.

A Georgetown Police Department unit attempted to stop Catlett’s 2015 Dodge Dart, when a pursuit began in Georgetown. The pursuit travelled up north U.S. 25 when Catlett made a U-turn at Burton Pike and began heading south back towards town, said GPD Chief Darin Allgood. Stop sticks were employed, but Catlett continued, Allgood said.

Tags

Recommended for you