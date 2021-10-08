A young woman was killed and two children injured, one critically, in a head-on collision Friday morning on Long Lick Pike.
Kristin Charron, 28, was killed when the car she was driving collided with a dually truck driven by Steven Ketterer of Stamping Ground. Two children, each 9 years ago, were in the backseat of Charron’s car, said Eddie Hart of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. One of the children is in critical condition. The other suffered moderate injuries, Hart said.
The accident occurred about 7 a.m. near 1851 Long Lick Pike between Glass Pike and Lloyd Road.
Ketterer was operating a blue 2001 Chevrolet 3500 dually truck and was driving towards Georgetown on Long Lick Pike, Hart said. Ketterer advised he was briefly distracted and looked away from the roadway, Hart said. He stated that when he looked back up, he was in the opposite lane of travel and struck a silver Chevrolet passenger car head on, according to the police report.
The silver car was traveling towards Stamping Ground on Long Lick and was operated by Charron, who was pronounced deceased at the
University of Kentucky Hospital Friday, police said.
Wet roads, dense fog, and seat belt usage are considered as factors in this collision, Hart said.
The Georgetown/ Scott County Collision Reconstruction Unit is currently investigating the collision.