A person was killed Friday morning after an accident on Leestown Road.
According to LEX18, the Scott County Sheriff's Department responded to the crash at 5:21 a.m. to the 5400 block of Leestown Road. The person was driving a pickup truck that collided with a tractor-trailer while heading east on Leestown Road. The driver crossed the center line and hit the tractor-trailer head-on.
Police told LEX18 it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor.
The driver died after he was taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Police are not releasing his identity at this time. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.
