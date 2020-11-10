With only 30 absentee ballots arriving after Election Day until the deadline Friday, Scott County’s election results changed little.
As of mid-day Monday, nine absentee ballots remained to be “cured,” or their signatures verified in order to be officially counted. The deadline was 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Unofficial early voting totals show some 65 percent of Scott County’s registered voters cast a ballot last Tuesday. The 65 percent turnout for the 2020 election was the second best in Scott County history, behind 2008 when some 68.4 percent of the county’s registered voters participated. The turnout was better than the 2016 presidential election when 63.7 percent of the county’s registered voters cast a ballot.
Six absentee ballots received after Election Day were postmarked after Nov. 3 and will not be included in the final total, besides the 30 absentee ballots received since Tuesday, said Amber Hoffman, county elections coordinator.
The election was smooth without any issues, said Hoffman. Only one complaint was filed on the state fraud hotline for Scott County, involving an absentee ballot.
The unofficial vote totals show two newcomers to the Georgetown City Council. The top eight capture seats on the council and every incumbent sought re-election.
Longtime council member David Lusby leads with 5,965 votes followed closely by Todd Stone with 5,925 votes. The others in order include: Karen Tingle-Sames, 5,843, Connie Tackett, 5,547, Willow Hambrick, 5,402, Mark Showalter, 5,235, Tammy Lusby-Mitchell, 5,170, Greg Hampton, 4,785, Marvin Thompson, 4,756, Polly Singer-Eardley, 4,303, Sonja Wilkins Brent, 4,067, Hillary Hunt, 3,872, Maya Maybry, 3,502, Dean Strong, 3,348 and Steve Price, 2,571.
A former Teacher of the Year, Hambrick appears to have won her first election to the council placing fifth in the early results. Only 29 votes separate newcomer Hampton and incumbent Thompson for the eighth and final seat on the council. Singer-Eardley, another incumbent trails Thompson by some 453 votes.
17th District State Senator Damon Thayer, enjoyed his largest margin of victory ever pulling in 69.28 percent, or 44,770 votes over challenger Jason Stroube. Thayer first won a special election in 2003 and has been Senate Majority Floor Leader since 2013. Thayer won all three counties in his district and with each his largest margins ever. He captured Grant County with 77 percent and Kenton with 71 percent of the ballots cast.
Georgetown resident and State Rep. Phillip Pratt representing the 62nd District, easily won over challenger David Mayor, Pratt won with 68.99 percent or 17,470 votes.
Harrison County native and State Rep. Mark Hart representing the 78th District pulled in 83.12 percent of the votes with 14,392 ballots cast over challenger James Toller.
State Rep. Savannah Maddox, representing the 61st District, was unopposed.
In other local races:
—Scott County Board of Education members, Diana Brooker, JoAnna Fryman and Susan Duncan were each unopposed and were re-elected.
—Dwayne Ellison, who was appointed to represent the Fifth District on the Scott County Fiscal Court was unopposed for election to the seat.
—Some 17,016 voted in favor of Constitutional Amendment 1, while 9,394 voted no.
—Some 18,657 voted no for Constitutional Amendment 2, while 8,121 voted yes.
David H. Clark led for the Stamping Ground City Commission with 167 votes followed by Robert Jones, 156, Dale L. Perry, 147, Jessie Zagaruyku, 147 and Robert Duncan 145. The top four will be elected.
Debra Stamper led the race for Sadieville City Commission with 80 votes followed by Jennifer Halsey, 68 votes, April Cannon, 65, Brian Reese, 54, Victor Stanley, 54 and Jean Epperson-Stanley, 49. The top four will be elected.
Almost half the Scott County voters in the 2020 election voted a straight ticket. Some 9,576 voters voted a straight GOP ticket, while 4,415 voted a straight Democratic ticket and 272 voted a straight Libertarian ticket.
The election will not be certified until later this year. Results will be turned into the state today.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.