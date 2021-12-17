Scott County has more voters registered as Republican than Democrat, and so far that is plainly obvious with the candidates filing to run for elected office.
Through Dec. 15, no candidate has filed for office as a Democrat, while all 17 of the candidates who have filed for a partisan office are Republican. Filing deadline is Jan. 7, 2022.
The most recent voter registration statistics report for Scott County show 22,117 voters registered with the GOP, 18,832 registered as Democrat, and 1,750 registered as independent with another 284 scattered among smaller parties. The county has 45,179 registered voters as of the November report, which is the most current.
Both the Georgetown mayoral and city council races are non-partisan. If more than 16 candidates file for council there will be a May primary, otherwise the races will be decided in November.
Below are the candidates who have filed for office with the Scott County Clerk’s Office:
PVA: John A. Burke, Republican
Scott County judge-executive: Republican, Joe Pat Covington.
County attorney: Republican, Cameron Robert Culbertson
County clerk: Republican, Rebecca M. Johnson
Sheriff: Republican, Tony Hampton
Coroner:
—Republican, Mark Sutton
—Republican, Chad William Halsey
Scott County Fiscal Court Magistrates:
—First District, Rick Hostetler
—Second District, Republican, James Alvin Lyons
—Second District, Republican, Robert “Rob” Jones
—Third District, Republican, Chad Wallace
—Third District, Republican, Michael Ryan
—Fourth District, Republican, Kelly Corman.
—Fourth District, Republican, Kane Johnston
—Fifth District, Republican, Dwayne Ellison
—Sixth District, Republican, Ryan Pratt
—Seventh District, David Livingston
—Constable, First District, Republican, Ian Beattie
Georgetown City Council, non-partisan
—Jeremy Emerson
—Greg Hampton
—Tammy Lusby Mitchell
—Nathaniel Price
—Connie Tackett
—James Toney Chaney Jr.
—Sonja Wilkins Brent
—Alonzo Allen
—Matthew Makaveli
—Willow Hambrick
—Mark Showalter
Mayor, Georgetown: David Lusby
Mayor, City of Stamping Ground: Keith Todd Murphy.
Below are local candidates who have filed with the Kentucky Secretary of State:
—14th Circuit Court, Division One: Jeremey Maddox
—14th Circuit Court, Division Two: Rob Johnson
—14th District Court, First Division: Bolton Bevins
—14th District Court, First Division, Rawl Douglas Kazee
—14th District Court, First Division, William Rich
—14th District Court, Second Division, Sarah Robb Hayes
—State Representative, 78th District: Mark Hart
There will not be a primary for the mayoral race in Stamping Ground.
The News-Graphic will periodically publish candidates who have qualified for office until the final filing date.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.