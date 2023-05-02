The Scott County Sheriff’s Office was among the first 24 organizations to receive over $8 million in grant funding from the state Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission, announced Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office received a grant for $92,354.13, which will be used to enable School Resource Officer Joe Thomas to teach DARE full time. “In an effort to reach all fifth grade and ninth grade students in the Scott County School System next year,” states the sheriff’s department in a press release.

