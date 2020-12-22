STAMPING GROUND — The second reading of an ordinance relating to abandoned urban properties happened Tuesday at the Stamping Ground Commission meeting.
“Mayor, this is an ordinance relating to abandoned urban property,” said Joe Hoffman as he read the ordinance. “It’s a summary.
“This ordinance creates a separate classification of real property known as abandoned urban property, defines what constitutes abandoned urban property and establish a rate of taxation on abandoned urban property higher than the prevailing rate of taxation on other real property in the city. All is permitted by KRS132012 and KRS92305.
“The ordinance further provides the right of, procedure for and appeal by the property owner of the classifications of abandoned urban properties.”
Taxes on abandoned urban property will be raised to .75 cents on every $100 of property value, he said. Property owners do have a window where they may appeal.
Questions of whether the ordinance was needed came up in the meeting by those in attendance, because there is already a nuisance ordinance in Stamping Ground.
“It seems to me that this ordinance can help strengthen the nuisance ordinance, and we can use this cross referencing and it will help us define those things,” said Commissioner David Clark. “And if we have two sources to go through to make sure that we are on the right page on this and we do it properly, handle it and we’re guided properly by our attorney, which we all know we will be, then this might even strengthen the decision that we might come up with on this by having an additional source.”
The ordinance was passed after the reading.
In other news, it was approved to move $10,000 from a CD into the city’s parks account. Research into hazardous duty pay was discussed. Commissioner Robert Duncan proposed pay raises for city employees. Updates on hydrant water pressure were brought before the commission. And Commissioner Duncan was recognized for his service to the city.
Additionally, the city found out they were to receive an additional $18,057 in CARES Act money, bringing their total to almost $75,000 received.
James Scogin can be reached at jscogin@news-graphic.com.