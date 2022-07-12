Kaden’s Cause hosted an ice cream social at Suffoletta Family Aquatic Center on July 8. The event had free ice cream from Bruster’s. Kaden’s Cause is an organization founded by Kara and Brian Harris in memory of their daughter, Kaden, who died of Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood (SUDC) in 2010 at 16 months old.
The ice cream social was held on the weekend that Kaden died 12 years ago. Kara Harris sees giving out ice cream as honoring Kaden’s memory: “When you lose somebody that you love dearly it’s a time to be really sad usually, so instead of making it a time to mourn and be sad and to have that grief we try to just concentrate on the kindness and the love that we can spread in our community in honor of her memory.
“Our goal is to raise awareness for SUDC, but we help with families who’ve lost a child for any reason, [SUDC awareness and research] is near and dear to our hearts, but it’s definitely sharing kindness with people in honor of her memory that we really like to focus on,” Harris said.
The organization funds funeral expenses for families who have lost a child for any reason. Recently, they provided caskets for the children and infants who died in a January 2022 Philadelphia apartment fire.
The ice cream social is part of Kindness for Kaden, where people are encouraged to be kind to others. Kaden’s Cause handed out cards, and people are asked to pass them with an act of kindness, to encourage others to spread kindness: “they can extend that act of kindness with the card so that they can actually continue that act of kindness, so it’s kind of a ripple effect of kindness is what we are hoping,” said Harris.
The point of the ice cream social is “where we can talk to people about maybe they have lost a kid, or maybe they need a little hope in their lives,” said Layne Harris, Kaden’s sister.
“I think spreading kindness is helpful to others who have lost kids or family members... it lets them know they are not alone,” said Ryann Hopkins.
Mackenzie Mullins also saw the simple kindness helping: “I’ve seen so many people who have struggled through losses and other things, I just want them to feel happy.”
Hadley Luxmore saw the ice cream social as a way to stop meanness.
“Going to school we see a lot of kids being mean to other kids, and out in public we see people being rude to other people and so we want to spread kindness and just get rid of all the hatred,” said Luxmore.
Layne Harris said what she wanted from the ice cream social was “that everybody goes home happy.”
Peter Wilson can be reached at pwilson@news-graphic.com.