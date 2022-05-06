The Scott County Fiscal Court presented a proclamation to Orville H. Cook during last week’s meeting, honoring the retired fire chief for the dedication to his community and his decades of service.
Judge-Executive Joe Covington moved the meeting along to Item 10 of the agenda, where he described the event as a “celebration” of Cook’s longtime service to the Scott County and Lexington fire departments. Covington thanked Cook and his family and friends for joining others in the fiscal court as a way to say “thank you” for his years of service.
Rand Marshall, Scott County Attorney, read aloud the proclamation honoring and praising Cook for his distinguished career and dedication to community, which began as early as 1952 when he was a volunteer firefighter with the first Scott County Fire Department.
Cook, who was born and raised in Scott County, joined the Lexington Fire Department on March 1, 1957, and later retired from the department on Jan. 2, 1985, after 28 years of service. The Lexington Fire Department celebrated 150 years of service in September 2021, when Cook was honored as the oldest living Lexington Fire Department member.
Cook was also the first to set up a first aid station at Ed Davis High School football games, Marshall read.
Serving as the interim chief of the Georgetown Fire Department from 1996 to 1997, Cook received a commodation from the Kentucky State Fire Marshal, a citation from the Kentucky House of Representatives for outstanding service, and a fire safety commendation award from the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution.
“Whereas, in 2003, Mr. Cook was given a commendation award from the Kentucky Senate for rescuing an individual from a burning vehicle on Galloway Road in Scott County, Kentucky,” the proclamation read.
Cook was invited to the podium to speak, where he introduced his wife, Mattie, who has supported him throughout his years of fire service.
“Georgetown’s my roots, even though I spent many years in Lexington,” he said. “This thing of fire service, it grows on you. I have taught it, I was an instructor for the state. I was honored in teaching in the National Aquatic School, and I did not go up there to teach. I went up there to learn.”
Cook said a man, who he later learned was the head of the Department of Health and Welfare of New York, asked Cook to teach his class on general first aid. He said there were over 300 people that came to certify through the Red Cross.
Cook said the man asked if he would like to go to medical school, adding it “floored me.” He told the man “I don’t think I’m sharp enough to do that,” and the man told Cook he would support him through medical school.
“He looked at my hands and said they were the hands of a surgeon. I had to turn the man down. I still had in mind the fire service, and that’s what I’ve dedicated myself and my family to. Until the day I die, it’ll be that way. I appreciate this. I don’t really deserve it, but I appreciate it,” Cook said.
District 6 Magistrate Tim Thompson said Cook is a hero to him, not only because of his duty to the fire service, but also because of what he has done for the community and region.
“I went and was talking to him, I just stopped to say ‘hello,’ and his house is like a fire museum. I think the coolest thing about it, and the first thing he said was about his wife, and it’s so awesome to see how supportive his wife is,” Thompson said, crediting Cook’s wife as the proudest in the country.
Thompson said Cook gave him fire memorabilia from his home, something he believed should be preserved.
“I’d like to try and work with Mrs. Cook to maybe get some of this stuff to put in the firehouse,” he said, passing around a photo of the original Scott County fire truck before the county had an official fire department.
Cook later posed for photos with the fiscal court and Scott County Fire Department members after thanking his community for their support.
