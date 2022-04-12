LEXINGTON — While many people would never imagine catching loose horses could be a full-time career, Colby Lavergne never imagined doing anything else.
Lavergne is an outrider — one of four at Keeneland Racecourse — responsible for ensuring track safety, enforcing rules, assisting riders, and catching loose horses whose riders have fallen off. Outriders work on horseback during morning training at the racetrack as well as during the races.
“Their job is imperative to what we’re doing,” said Tessa Bisha, an assistant trainer for Brad Cox, who runs one of the largest training stables at Keeneland. “The riders and trainers look to them for security, for regulation, for really anything we need on the track. They’re there from the minute the track opens to the minute the track closes to really assist and help and to make sure everything runs smoothly out on the racetrack.”
During the racing season hundreds of horses train over the track daily and an out-of-control horse, whether it be one that the rider has fallen off or one that is ignoring its rider’s direction, poses a safety threat to itself and the other horses and riders on the track. While sometimes catching a loose horse can be as easy as dismounting and calmly walking up to grab its reins, other times it’s a high-stakes, high-speed chase on horseback.
At only 28 years old Lavergne is one of the youngest outriders in the business and may have been one of the youngest in Keeneland’s history when he began working there at age 23. Racing is in his blood, his uncle and father are both outriders, and most of his family works in the racing industry in some capacity, he said.
“I always wanted to be an outrider, it’s pretty much all I wanted to do,” said Lavergne. He started training young horses and exercising racehorses when he was 12 years old and was working at the racetrack before and after high school by age 16.
“It’s easy money if you can ride,” he said. “The hardest part of outriding is finding a horse to do the job.”
Lavergne maintains a string of at least three outriding horses at all times but is constantly looking for new prospects as well.
He credits Bob, a horse his father trained as an outriding horse, for teaching him the ropes. “[Bob] taught me so much about outriding, he was the real deal,” said Lavernge. His current main outriding horse is a gelding named Mouse, and Mouse is frequently leading the post parade during Keeneland’s races.
Because the Keeneland meet is only 15-16 days it’s difficult to train new horses to handle the racing environment and so Mouse’s experience is critical this time of year.
“Keeneland is different from working at any other racetrack...It’s just for a month so Mouse really has to be my afternoon horse,” he said.
It can be difficult to find horses capable of doing the job because outriding horses have to be able to quickly go from a standstill to chasing a loose horse and back again, he said.
“A quick turn of foot is helpful but it’s all about timing,” Lavergne said. “If you know what horse you’re sitting on, and you know what kind of run you have, you know where you need to be. You trust these horses because you make your living on them.”
His record for catching loose horses is five in a single day at the High Hope Steeplechase at the Kentucky Horse Park.
He enjoys working at Keeneland because he can stay in one place year round, he said. He is able to train future outriding horses at his farm in Georgetown near Old Oxford Road and gets to work with some of the “best horsemen in the business.
“You get to see some of the nicest horses in the world and the best trainers,” he said of working at Keeneland, but he said he doesn’t feel any more pressure there than he did at previous racetracks.
“They know I’m a good outrider, I know I’m riding good horses, if I don’t catch a horse it’s just because I got outrun or that horse just didn’t want to be caught,” he said. “You do take it personal but you try not to...I feel like as long as nobody’s hurt, no horses are hurt, you’re doing your job. If you’re trying, you’re doing your job.”
“He takes a lot of pride in what he does and he’s really good at it, he’s a natural,” said Bisha.
The Keeneland spring race meet runs through April 29.
