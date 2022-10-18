The majority of teachers who responded to the News-Graphic’s survey were unhappy with the Scott County school district’s pay structure, but outside Fayette County, Scott County appears to often fall right in the middle of our seven neighboring counties.
But for most teachers, the discrepancy between the pay structure between Fayette County and Scott County is the problem.
“Absolutely laughable,” said one teacher in the survey. “If I were to transfer to Fayette, I would be making $4,000 more a year.”
Another teacher agreed.
“I make $30,000 a year at Scott, I would be at $35,000 or more if I went to Fayette,” said the teacher. “We even make less than Harrison for whatever reason.”
The News-Graphic sent an email survey to all Scott County teachers at the beginning of the school year and over 25 percent responded to a series of questions. Among the questions, teachers were asked to rate how they feel about the school district’s pay structure on a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 the lowest and 5 highest. Over 66 percent ranked the school district’s pay structure 1 or 2.
Teacher pay scales are vast and complicated. Teachers are typically paid based upon education and experience. Adding to the confusion, the state has lowered teacher requirements creating new rankings for those hired without certifications due to a looming nationwide teacher shortage. So, to create an apples to apples comparison is not simple or easy.
Another difference school districts pay structure are different number of contract days for which teachers are paid. State funding is based upon population numbers in arrears, which has been further complicated by the pandemic. Finally, the county’s tax base is a factor not only on the local funding available for salaries for a school district, but are also a factor the state uses in determining its funding formula.
To aid this explanation, three teacher rankings are used: Rank 3, zero experience is used as starting pay for a certified teacher fresh from college; Rank 2,10 years experience and Rank 1, 20 years experience. These figures are obtained from a database available online at the Kentucky Department of Education and we are comparing Scott, Fayette, Bourbon, Franklin, Grant, Harrison, Owen and Woodford counties. These counties each vary, in some ways significantly, but they are neighbors and the most likely competition for teachers.
“ We are eager to ensure outside of the one district we know, that’s difficult to compete with,” said Superintendent Billy Parker about the Fayette/Scott comparisons. “We want to be above of everyone else, if we can.”
The starting pay for a teacher fresh from college — Rank 3, zero experience —who is hired by Scott County is $40,329. That pay is third among the eight counties we are using behind Fayette at $44,106 and Franklin at $40,560, but above Harrison at $39,937, Woodford at $39,830, Bourbon at $38,930, Owen at $39,830 and Grant at $37,074.39.
The pay for a Rank 2, 10-year experience teacher employed by Scott County is $53,422, which is fifth among the eight counties behind Fayette at $59,751, Bourbon at $55,043, Woodford at $54,353, Harrison at $53,788, but above Franklin at $53,234, Grant at $50,747.12 and Owen at $50,303.
The pay for a Rank 1, 20-year experience teacher hired by employed by Scott County is $65,204, which is fourth among the eight counties behind Fayette at $79,079, Woodford at $67,284, Franklin at $65,972 and ahead of Bourbon at $63,841, Owen at $62,247, Harrison at $61,546 and Grant at $61,274.85.
All total, Scott County’s teacher pay structure seems to hover somewhere in the middle of the pack among the eight-county area. But let’s look at a few other factors that affect salaries.
First, is student population where Scott County’s approximately 9,580 students trails only Fayette County’s 38,354. The student population for the other eight counties are Franklin, 5,905; Woodford, 3,720; Grant, 3,356; Harrison, 2,664; Bourbon, 2,490 and Owen, 1,714.
The pay is based upon contract days. Scott County pays based upon an 185-day contract, the same as Bourbon, Grant, and Owen counties. Woodford County’s teachers are paid on an 188-day contract while Fayette, Franklin and Harrison counties pay on an 187-day contract.
Based on those contract durations, Scott County’s daily pay rate for a starting teacher moves up to second among the eight counties at $217 behind Fayette County’s $235.86 for starting teachers and above Franklin at $216.90; Harrison at $213.57; Woodford at $211.86; Bourbon at $210.43; Owen at $210.43 and Grant at $200.40. By comparing actual contract days, Scott County is second only to Fayette County and moves ahead of Franklin County, which comes in at $40,126.50, under a 185-day contract.
For a teacher at Rank 2, 10-years experience, Scott County’s daily pay ranks fourth among the eight counties at $288.77 and behind Fayette at $319.52; Bourbon at $297.53 and Woodford at $289.11 and ahead of Harrison at $287.64; Franklin at $284.67; Grant at $274.31 and Owen at $271.91. Under this scenario, Scott County would move past Harrison, which would come in at $53,213.40, if compared to an 185-day contract. Scott County would remain behind Fayette, Bourbon and Woodford under this scenario.
For a teacher at Rank 1, 20-years experience, Scott County’s daily pay rate is fourth at $352.45 behind Fayette at $422.88; Woodford at $357.89 and Franklin at $352.79 and ahead of Bourbon at $349.09; Owen at $336.47; Grant at $331.22 and Harrison at $329.12. Comparing number of contract days would not alter the rankings in this category.
The school’s real estate tax rate must also be factored in and Scott County’s tax rate of 58.1 cents per $100 real estate assessed value is fifth among the eight counties with Fayette County the highest at 80.8 cents; Franklin at 71.3; Woodford at 69.8 cents and Owen at 67.3 cents, but more than Harrison at 57.7 cents; Grant at 56.6 cents and Bourbon at 54.2 cents.
“We’re not second to Fayette County in real estate tax rate, but we’re trying to be second in teacher pay,” Parker said. “That’s tough.”
A hinderance often cited by school officials is the annual SEEK funding from the state. A major portion of that funding is based upon a prior year’s student attendance. Unlike many school districts, Scott County’s school district has grown each year, sometimes as much as 600, but often around 300 students or the equivalent of a small school. So, each year, Scott County’s Seek funding does not accommodate all students in he system. That problem has been exacerbated for Scott County due to the pandemic when the state froze SEEK funding at the 2018-19 levels, meaning Scott County is not receiving SEEK funding for as many as 900 students.
“Outside Fayette County, most counties are not paying much more, if anything more, than Scott County,” Parker said. “If you compare Scott to surrounding counties, I don’t think it is fair to say we are tremendously far off.”