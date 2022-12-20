In 2021, the National Survey on Drug Use and Health reported that over 40 million Americans, 12 or older suffered from a substance use disorder in 2020.
The impact of these conditions on families is strong during the holidays and throughout the year, said Gene Butcher and Tracy Griffieth, facilitators of the Georgetown chapter of Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL).
Initially founded in Arizona, the Georgetown chapter of PAL has existed for nine years, said Butcher.
“I think a lot of times, the impact is pretty great because if you have a loved one that is incarcerated due to their substance abuse, or you don’t know where they are — it’s certainly impactful for the family whose going through a holiday without their loved one,” said Griffieth.
Parents often struggle with a multitude of emotions when attending PAL meetings ranging from sadness to anger, said Butcher.
“Through our front door, sometimes people will come and they’re very, very quiet because they’re ashamed,” he said. “It is a stigma they don’t want neighbors to know about, they don’t want sometimes their family members to know about, and sometimes they come here absolutely red-eyed and bawling. Other times, they’ll come to their first PAL meeting, and they’ll say, ‘I’ve had it. I don’t know what to do. I’ve done everything I can and nothing’s working.’ So, you can imagine the array of the different varieties of emotions that they have and that doesn’t mean that doesn’t happen just during the holidays, that happens year-round.”
However, the stress associated with these emotions are often compounded during the holiday season, said Griffieth.
She has experienced the struggles of the families that attend the group, having a loved one struggling with addiction herself and initially was unaware that PAL existed, she said.
“There’s not a lot of information out there,” she said. “When I first found out, I was desperate, I didn’t know where to go. I didn’t know anything like this even existed and I think many, many families don’t.”
Overall, the group is ultimately working to help parents struggling with the burden of their loved one’s struggles, said Griffieth.
“We’re trying to provide ways for those family members to deal with the attitudes, the reactions, and the highs and lows of anybody whose dealing with substance abuse, and most family members, until they’ve dealt with this for a little while, it’s very strange for them. You can just imagine that during the holidays the impact is even greater,” said Griffieth.
The age of attendees’ loved ones can range from 18 to 40, a large demographic Griffieth accounts to the fact that substance abuse doesn’t discriminate.
“It (substance abuse) doesn’t care where you’re from, doesn’t care what you do, how much money you have, what color you are, doesn’t care how old you are, doesn’t care about anything, she said. “Substance abuse attacks and hits so many people from all different walks of life, and we see that in our group.”
Ultimately, individuals attending PAL meetings do so as they experience different stages of their struggle, said Butcher.
“They’re all dealing basically with the same thing, the same core problem, they just happen to be at different stages,” he said.
Even families who’s loved one has successfully beat addiction attend meetings because of the support system and sense of belonging formed within, said Griffieth.
“(Addiction) throws you for a loop and it’s really nice to have the comradery and the folks who understand what you’re going through,” she said.
Although the group doesn’t experience increased attendance during the holidays, they do see an increased need for the support and encourages the community to attend, said Butcher.
Meetings for PAL begin again in the new year on Jan. 9 at Northside Christian Church.