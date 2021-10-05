Scott County’s vaccination rate has reached 67 percent, one of the best in Kentucky, but the Delta surge has shown has shown few signs of slowing down.
Three more deaths have been reported in Scott County over the past 10 days pushing the county’s COVID toll to 44 since the pandemic began. The deaths include two males, ages 56 and 63, both unvaccinated and a 45-year-old female who was vaccinated.
Over the same 10-day period, there have been 10 hospitalizations which have included seven people who were unvaccinated, two people who were vaccinated and one that was unknown. The ages of those hospitalized range from 22 years of age to 84.
There has been an increase in people seeking booster shots, but interest in vaccines is slow, according to WEDCO Health District officials. WEDCO is now offering booster shots for both Pfizer and Moderna booster shots for immunocompromised individuals. Vaccine clinics are held in Scott County each Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. COVID testing is now 8-12 each day.
There have been 2,645 confirmed Scott County cases of COVID since the latest surge began in late July, including 1,446 during September. There have been 71 new cases since Friday, including 19 under the age of 18 and 25 between the ages of 18 and 40.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.