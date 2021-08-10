Kentucky experienced a 49 percent increase in drug overdose deaths in 2020 compared to the previous year, and 71 percent were driven by opioid abuse, which included fentanyl.
The findings are part of a report released last week by the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet and the Office of Drug Control Policy. That report indicates more than 1,964 Kentuckians died from drug overdoses in 2020.
Scott County was among the highest in the state with 41 overdose deaths recorded by the Scott County Coroner’s Office. The state report only listed 29 overdoes deaths in the county, but those are 100 percent overdose-deaths. Scott County’s 41 overdose deaths includes those where an overdose is one of several contributing factors, for example if a suicide note is found, said Michael Hennigan of the Scott County Coroner’s Office.
The 41 overdoes-deaths in Scott County is a 241 percent increase over the previous years, according to statistics provided by the coroner’s office.
Even so, local and state officials agree the pandemic and the increasing presence of fentanyl. Fentanyl is a man-made medication originally intended for large animals, but has become a favorite of drug dealers to use with cocaine and opioids.
“In addition to the stress caused by the pandemic, we believe the increases in overdose deaths for 2020 is due to a rise in illicit fentanyl and its analogues within the drug supply,” said Van Ingram, ODCP executive director. “The problem is also exacerbated by the widespread availability of potent, inexpensive methamphetamine.”
Key findings from the state drug report include:
—Residents in the age group of 35-44 were the largest demographic in overdose deaths, followed closely by the age group of 25-34, then age group, 45-54.
—Fentanyl was involved in 1,393 cases, about 71 percent of overdose deaths for the year. Acetylfentanyl was involved in 501 cases.
—Jefferson County had the most overdose deaths of any county with 512 reported, an increase from 319 in 2019.
—The largest increase in resident overdose deaths occurred in Jefferson County where deaths increased by 193, followed by Fayette with an increase of 51, Clark by 20, Campbell by 18 and Boone by 16. The 41 overdose deaths reported by the Scott County Coroner’s Office is 24 more than the previous year.
The Georgetown Police Department has an Operation Hope/Angel Program that is a proactive program designed to help people battle drug and alcohol addiction. For more information contact the GPD at 502-863-7826.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.