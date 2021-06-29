The Fourth of July is right around the corner, and Scott County has several celebrations planned for the holiday weekend.
On Friday, July 2, Stamping Ground will host Food Truck Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will feature a Red State BBQ food truck and live music by the Hazlett Brothers Band.
The Scott County/Georgetown Fourth of July parade will be July 3 at 11 a.m. The theme for this year’s parade is “Women’s Contributions to America.” To participate in the parade, visit the Kiwanis Club of Scott County website at scott-county.kiwanisone.org for more information.
On the Fourth of July, Stamping Ground will hold their Independence Day Parade at 3 p.m. with activities, live music and food to follow at Buffalo Square Park. The day will feature a pie-baking contest, performances by the Hazlett Brothers Band and Adam Stewart, and food trucks from Good Burger Bus, Emma’s Sweet Treats and El Tako Riko. Contact Dale Perry at 502-542-9395 for more information and to participate in the parade or pie baking contest.
To round out the weekend, the Georgetown fireworks display will commence at dusk on July 4 at Brooking Park. Food, drink and ice cream vendors will be at the park.
