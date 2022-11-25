The holidays are here.
“All the events, like the parade and Home for the Holidays, everyone is always looking forward to those every year in our community,” Dylan Marson with Georgetown/Scott County Tourism said. “It really brings everyone together throughout the whole county.”
The annual Georgetown Christmas Parade will be held Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. downtown.
This weekend is the Small Business Saturday event in which Scott Countians are encouraged to support local small businesses.
Below is a list of area holiday events:
—Southern Lights starts Nov. 25 through the end of December at the Kentucky Horse Park.
—The Ark Encounter in Williamstown will have their Christmas displays up starting Nov. 25.
—Small Business Saturday will be Nov. 26, where the community is encouraged to shop small.
—Georgetown/Scott County Museum is bringing back Letters to Santa beginning Nov. 26 and Nov. 30. Those interested may visit between Dec. 1-3 to write letters before Santa returns the favor with personalized letters Dec. 17.
—Home for the Holidays, which includes the Georgetown Christmas parade is scheduled for Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. with the tree lighting in the courthouse square immediately following the parade.
—Georgetown College Band Concert will be held Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. at John L. Hill Chapel.
—Hanging of the Green at Georgetown College will be held Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. at John L. Hill Chapel.
—Georgetown College’s Christmas with the Community will be held Dec. 3 at 4 p.m. on Memorial Drive.
—Georgetown College Choral Concert, “Traditions Old and New” will be held Dec. 4 at 4 p.m. at John L. Hill Chapel.
—Ward Hall Candlelight Tours will be Dec. 8 through 11 and Dec. 15 through 18.
—Sadieville will host their holiday event at the train car Dec. 9.
—The Georgetown News-Graphic encourages children to submit Letters to Santa at www.santaclaus@news-graphic.com. The letters will be printed in the Dec. 23 edition. Deadline is Dec. 16.
“For all the holiday cheer, and all the holiday spending (with) a lot of our small businesses (this time of year) is just huge for downtown and everyone else,” Marson said. “It is a very important time of year.”