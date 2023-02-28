Chris Runyon, with GSCEMS, presented to the Scott County Fiscal Court last Thursday in regards to the proposed Paramedicine program.
“The prospects of this Paramedicine program are very exciting to me,” said Scott County Judge Executive Joe Pat Covington. “It’s very proactive, but there are other avenues that it could expand into once it gets started.”
Runyon, EMS, GPD, and all teams involved are looking to bridge the gap with the paramedicine program, Runyon said.
“Instead of traditional 911 calls, where somebody is calling and we’re going out in an emergency situation, this would be a community paramedic,” he said. “It would be an SUV that respond(s) to scheduled calls, and go(es) out (to do) house visits.”
The community paramedic is an extension of a primary care physician, Runyon said. The two paths GSCEMS plans to focus on are Community Paramedicine and Mobile Integrated Healthcare.
Community Paramedicine would consist of working with local law enforcement, conducting home safety checks, making sure they have transportation to and from doctor appointments, etc.
“Mobile Integrated Healthcare is where we would be partnering with the hospital,” he said. “Initially we’re going to focus on a very specific population of patients, and that is heart failure patients that have been discharged from Georgetown Community Hospital. They have to have a follow up within 14 days. Rather than them have to go to a doctor’s office to make that visit, we will drive to their home and do an in-home visit.”
The data will drive the project to see where it goes next, Runyon said.
A community paramedic is not an officially recognized certification in Kentucky right now, he said, but if GSCEMS already get certified and the program approved by the state, they will be grandfathered in and not have to go through the process in the future.
A vehicle for visits is needed, as well as approval from the Kentucky Board of EMS, Runyon said.
Corey Councill spoke on the importance of Recovery Ready Communities.
“Recovery Ready Communities is something the Governor just put out about a month ago to address the substance use disorder problem all over the state, across the country and here in Scott County,” Councill said. “I am going through each of the certification, the score card, to see where we stand now and what we need to be able to be one of the first few counties to do that.
“Our partnership with EMS is just critical because, the police department, they can find out any overdose calls that they made, but EMS is going to have the majority of them.”
With the partnership and forming an overdose response team that may provide resources 24 to 48 hours after an overdose is important, he said. The Community Paramedicine plan would help move the county toward a Recovery Ready Community.
Magistrate Chad Wallace asked about funding.
“One of the thought processes that I shared at our meeting at the hospital is, could our opioid settlement money funds be used for the portion that is focusing on addressing the recovery portion of this program,” Covington said. “That’s something that we want to look at.”
Covington also had a question of partnering these programs with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for countywide coverage. Councill said the GPD gathers countywide information already.
Other topics discussed in Thursday’s meeting were:
• Previous meeting minutes were approved.
• Scott County Health Department Director Dr. Chrystal Miller went over syringe exchange program details covering 2022.
There have been 661 recurring visits within the year, Miller said. The program is meant to identify Hepatitis C and HIV in the community.
• Resolution 2303 was read to support the interlock for the farmer’s market.
• ABC Ordinance 2301 was read.
• Opioid Settlement Fund Ordinance 2302 was read.
• A judicial center update was presented. Current grounds are being cleared of trees and a fence goes up this week.
• A solid waste management update was provided. Over 3,600 bags of trash were collected this year. Scott County collected 800 tires. With TMMK, 84,000 pounds of waste was collected. Scott County also collected 1,300 tons of recyclables.