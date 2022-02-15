School system officials are blaming a lack of communication, but many parents and middle school students are upset over a dress code “pilot” for leggings that did not go well last Friday.
Dress codes are established by each school’s site-based council, so dress codes vary from school to school. Some schools, for example, do not allow jeans with holes, while others allow such jeans. It is unknown how many Scott County schools do not allow leggings, which are described by Wikipedia as “elastic close-fitting high-rise garments worn over the legs typically by women.”
Earlier this school year, eighth grade student Madison Easterling approached SCMS’ site-based council requesting leggings be permitted. A compromise was reached calling for a “pilot” for leggings provided the girls wore a garment over the leggings that met all other dress code requirements on Fridays during February. The length of the garment must reach the fingertips, according to the dress code.
A statement from Scott County Schools stated “improved communication,” was needed.
“The Site-Based Decision Making Council at Scott County Middle School governs the school dress code,” said Renee Holmes in a statement distributed to several media. “The SBDM at Scott County Middle School decided to permit students to wear leggings each Friday in February as a pilot as long as other dress code guidelines were followed. No students were required to leave school as a result of the dress code, though some chose to do so and were signed out by their parents.
“We understand that this is an important topic for families and improved communication of guidelines would have helped parents better understand the temporary change.”
According to social media posts, emails from parents, and various news reports, once girls started arriving at school, they were directed to a hallway, and then eventually into the school’s gymnasium.
“Today was the first day of the trial and just about every girl got ‘dress coded,’ and either had to change their outfit or be sent home,” stated a parent who asked that her name be withheld to protect her daughter. “I received a phone call from my daughter as she was sobbing saying she had been dress coded. My daughter was wearing my sweatshirt that completely covered her front and back, but was not ‘down to her fingertips.’
“These girls were humiliatingly pulled out of class and herded into the gymnasium where they were reprimanded for their attire. The school is sexualizing 12 year olds, furthering the epidemic of sexism and preventing our children from learning.”
Easterling has indicated she plans to meet with the Scott County Board of Education at their meeting this Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the administration building at Great Crossing.
“If they don’t agree to this, I’ll try to make some compromises,” she told WKYT-TV. “But I will fight for anything to make a change.”
Earlier this year, some girls complained about dress codes at Scott County High School but a compromise was apparently reached between the students, school administration and the site-based council.
A letter to the News-Graphic from an SCHS student at the time indicated that many female students felt they were being unfairly singled out for dress code violations while clothing worn by male students was overlooked by school officials.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.