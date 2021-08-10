Scott County Schools Superintendent-elect Billy Parker Jr. offered no apology for the decision to require masks when school starts Aug. 18.
“The two most important considerations when preparing for back to school in Scott County this year have been and continue to be the health, welfare and safety of our students and staff, and the ability to keep schools open for in-person instruction,” Parker said. “It is because of this, that we will start the year requiring universal use of masks for students, staff and visitors.
“Let’s be frank, I do not know a single person that enjoys wearing a mask, myself included. Masks make everything about in-person school, and daily life for that matter challenging. I am not trying t0 change anyone’s perspective on the topic, because it is clear that people are dug in on the issue wherever they are on the spectrum. I simply hope this… I hope it is clear that we are promoting this measure because the potential for the benefits of this decision to outweigh the consequences. I would much rather be wrong this way than the alternative, which would mean more children getting sick and school having to shut down.”
In his first public address as superintendent-elect, Parker spoke to a full house at the Georgetown/Scott County Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon. Current superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub retires at the end of November and Parker will become superintendent Dec. 1.
Parker’s speech focused on collaboration between education and various parts of the community. He mentioned the Scott County Industrial Form’s contribution that will allow an additional early morning welding class.
“Led by this year’s Kentucky State Welding Teacher of the Year, Wylie Messer, 19 more students will be given the opportunity to participate in this great program, bringing us up to 120 total students,” Parker said.
He mentioned a number of specific businesses and organizations that support the school system in various ways.
Parker also touched on the school system’s next big project — the construction of a new Scott County High School.
“As we completed new school construction and the renovation of existing schools, Scott County Middle School moved to the top of the list of need and we began considering renovations for SCMS,” he said. “However, the renovations became so cost-prohibitive that we began exploring other options. That was the beginning of the idea for building a new Scott County High School.
“By building the new SCHS now, we could then shift SCMS to the current SCHS and address their needs that way. So, that brings us to today as we are planning for a new Scott County High School. But one point I would like to drive home and make crystal clear — thanks to strong leadership and good stewardship dollars, we are able to build the new SCHS without an additional tax levy. Let me say that again, no additional taxes are needed for the new SCHS.”
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.