A familiar face was honored Tuesday at the annual Scott County Distinguished Citizen Recognition Luncheon. Bill Parker, who retired two years ago from the Parks and Recreation department after 20 years of service, was the recipient of the 2022 award for community service and involvement.
The Scott County Boy Scouts of Troop 177 opened the luncheon with the presentation of colors, pledge of allegiance and reciting of the Scout Oath. A special address was also delivered by Troop 177 Scout Max Thompson.
The event was established and coordinated several years ago by the BSA Blue Grass Council under a different name but was discontinued, according to the council’s Assistant District Commissioner and Vice President of District Operation Tom Combs. He added when it re-emerged as the Scott County Distinguished Citizen Recognition Luncheon five years ago, it carried on to recognize those in the community who demonstrate the ideals associated with the Boy Scouts of America in their daily lives as leaders in the community.
“The event is also to raise awareness for the good Scouting does for our community, and the event hopes to raise funds used to supplement the costs of conducting Scouting programs,” Combs said.
The Distinguished Citizen Award is presented to an individual each year to recognize their contributions to the community, demonstrating good citizenship, while living the values of what Scouts stands for, he said. Combs has been the event coordinator for the past five years, adding he works to support the Scouting program.
“The selection of Mr. Bill Parker was an obvious choice for our Scott County Distinguished Citizen 2022, to allow us to recognize his dedication to community involvement and always serving as a good citizen. Bill is always there to lend a helping hand to others and does it all with great humility,” he said.
Nathaniel Price, founder of Transform Scott County, said for as long as anyone could remember, Parker has been involved in the community in numerous, immersive ways.
“He's served in public office. He's worked for Parks and Rec. He leads blood drives, shows up and sweeps things, cleans things, puts together things, builds things, helps things. I myself, besides benefiting from him, just personally, the organization that I run, the nonprofit here in town, Bill's been a supporter and cheerleader for that.
“Bill is the perfect example of that person who serves without recognition. He's not upfront; he's not loud; he's not any of those things. He just shows up and grinds. And so, you know, he's what we want in any kind of community, individual, someone who just says, ‘I'm going to make it better.’ I feel like that's what Bill just thinks every day. ‘How can I make this better?’ And you see that in his personal life, his professional life, and so he's truly someone to admire,” Price said.
For Parker, the recognition was a special moment, he said, placing his own recognition on previous Distinguished Citizen honorees. He said they are all “pillars of the community” as he asked them to stand during his acceptance speech.
“[These are] people that always support the local community and do what needs to be done to make sure that Scott County is the greatest place in the world to live,” Parker said.
With having a community like those in Scott County being a top priority, Parker noted the work of first responders, the school system, the Parks and Recreation department and others.
“We've got our community hospital that acts probably more as a regional hospital than a community hospital. We've got a fantastic school system, including the college. I can go on and on and on, and I'm missing a lot of them, but the bottom line is it's actually the people of Scott County that make it the greatest place in the world to live,” he said.
At the end of the luncheon, Parker said he appreciated those who came and supported the Boys Scouts.