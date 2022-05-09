In a lengthy memo to teachers and staff on Friday, Scott County Schools Superintendent outlined a pay raise option under consideration for teachers and staff.
Much of the memo, however, offered explanations for a delay in response to the pay raise requests, why the pay increase option is not as much as teachers and staff requested and how the school system planned to move forward.
School system teachers and employees packed the school board meeting to April 19 requesting a pay raise, a one-time bonus and consideration regarding leave policies following the pandemic. The teachers sought a 5 percent pay hike while staff did not make specific requests but several staff employees said they felt overlooked and under appreciated. The legislative session had ended just days before the meeting, and Parker said at that time he had not had an opportunity to review the state budget and could not respond immediately to the requests.
Friday’s memo was his response to those requests.
“During the legislative session, three proposed budgets were discussed: the Governor’s budget, the Senate’s budget, and the budget of the House of Representatives,” Parker said in the memo. “The Governor’s budget was the most generous and mandated a 5 percent raise for all school employees but even his budget would not have covered the costs of a 5 percent raise for all employees of Scott County Schools. Regardless, the Governor’s budget proposal was not approved.
“The final budget approved by the General Assembly was most closely aligned to the budget proposed by the House of Representatives. After accounting for reductions to our SEEK funding based on increased property assessments, the net result is just over $1.1 million in new revenue to our general fund budget that could be used for salaries. To provide some context, to increase salaries across the district by 1 percent would cost $636,545.06 every year moving forward.
The board and I have had ongoing discussions about how to use this new revenue to increase compensation for our employees. We are considering the option of doubling what we proposed in the fall. That will mean that we would provide a 2 percent raise for certified staff, a $1/hour raise for our classified staff, and $1.50/hour raise for our transportation staff. A raise like this would obligate all of the new funding that we received from the state.”
Parker used the memo to offer background of the challenges facing the school system.
“I wanted to share some information to provide a better understanding of some of the challenges that we have faced and some of the things that we are working on to demonstrate that our district appreciates you, too,” Parker said. “Pay raises, reimbursement for COVID days, an Employee Assistance Program, and compensation for staff coverage are all important topics explained in this email. But first, some background information: In the fall, the Scott County Board of Education approved a raise for the 2022-23 school year. Even then we knew we wanted to do more but it was unclear how much revenue would be included in the budget for public education. At the time, we had also just learned that funding for the 2022-23 school year would again be based on 2018-19 student attendance.
“As a result, we planned to re-evaluate the 2022-23 salary schedule after the budget was approved by state lawmakers this spring. Our last board meeting occurred right after the legislative session ended while the details from various legislation were being sorted out.”
One challenge is the way Kentucky school systems are funded. Each school system is funded based upon student population and attendance. School systems that are stable or declining benefit from such a formula, but growing school systems such as Scott County are actually penalized because the funding is based upon a prior year’s population. Over the past two decades, Scott County’s schools have increased each year — some years by several hundred students.
During the April 19 meeting, the school board began budgeting for an online virtual academy, which Parker said could help the school system navigate the funding gaps.
“As a district that typically grows by an average of over 100 students per year, we are combating the fact that we have been funded at 2018-19 attendance numbers for the last three years and will be funded on those numbers again this next school year,” Parker said. “Our current attendance numbers are significantly higher. We still have to provide services for all of those students. COVID relief funds have been helpful to address this need. We have been forced to use those monies to close gaps. Districts without growth had more options for their COVID funds.
“The 2018-19 funding issue is an inescapable reality that our board faces. Because of this, the timing of our online learning academy could not be better. We are hopeful to gain additional net new students to our district through this academy. This has the potential for additional net new revenue that can be used to improve on or expand the opportunities that we provide for all of our students as well as to potentially provide future year increases to employee compensation.”
Another concern raised by teachers was the challenges presented by quarantines and shutdowns while tending to their own children. Kimberlee Hayes and her husband, Brajaan, are teachers at Elkhorn Crossing School with two children too young for COVID vaccinations. The multiple quarantines and shutdowns eventually exhausted both teacher’s sick and personal days. Hays said she was forced to miss her grandfather’s funeral because she had no personal days remaining, and even though fellow employees offered up their personal days, the school system has policies that prevent such a transfer.
“Senate Bill 1 had a number of provisions added, including provisions for COVID days,” Parker said. “Under Senate Bill 1, any employee diagnosed with COVID during the 2021-22 school year is eligible for sick days to be refunded for the required time off. An email will follow from our Human Resources team to explain the application, details, and limitations of this provision.
“Senate Bill 1 did not include refunding other leave days that might have been used during this time. For instance, if you missed eight days in January because you had COVID and you used four sick days and two personal days, and were docked two days, Senate Bill 1 neither provides a refund for the two personal days nor addresses the days docked. At our upcoming meeting, the board and I will be considering the option of refunding other leave days used for an employee’s positive test and isolation, as well as refunding anyone who was docked days that resulted from missing work due to their positive case.
“Another issue that has come to the surface is that, even with the aforementioned COVID days, there are still some employees that have exhausted all paid leave days. Another option considered by the board will be providing all employees who have less than one remaining paid leave day an additional five sick days. This would provide some needed breathing room for vulnerable families.”
The stress placed on all employees by the pandemic has been significant, Parker said.
“Recent times have helped illustrate the need for additional services to address mental health and other needs of our employees,” he said. “An Employee Assistance Program is a program that provides free, confidential help to employees and their household members with personal, work, and family problems. Services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It is as simple as a phone call to the toll-free number. A highly-trained, licensed counselor takes it from there. If longer term assistance is needed, counselors will connect employees with appropriate local professionals.
“In addition to telephone, counselors are available via video conferencing. Other services such as free consultation with an attorney, free access to financial professionals, free screenings and consultations for identity theft, and help locating adequate child care or elder care facilities, among other resources. This is a program that I have been eager to bring to the district. Everyone may not use this service, but it could make a world of difference for those that do. Expect more information about this offering soon.”
The school board is also looking into paying teachers who have to cover multiple classes due to the shortage of substitutes, he said.
“Far too often we have days where we are short substitutes and teachers end up covering classes during their planning,” Parker said. “Then these teachers spend additional time outside of school hours to plan. The board will consider authorizing the compensation of teachers for any time they spend covering a class during their planning. “
Parker said he disagreed teachers and staff were under-appreciated by the school board and community.
“I have heard it said that you can never pay people enough to care,” he said. “Our district is full of individuals that know that what we are doing is meaningful… it matters. Our work has purpose. They care regardless of accolades and compensation. But that does not mean we should take advantage of that vulnerability. As we continue to march through this challenging stretch, we will continue to try to find ways to reward those that care by making this district better tomorrow than it is today, every day.
Thank you for the role you play in shaping the young people that our community entrusts us with every day.”
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.