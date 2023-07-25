Scott County Schools is the state’s 11th largest school district with some 9,420 students, according to the Kentucky Department of Education. Those figures are based upon pre-pandemic figures, which are being used statewide.
Kentucky has 171 school districts with Jefferson County the largest with 98,506 students, followed by Fayette County with 42,146, Boone County with 20,851, Warren County with 16,269, Kenton County with 14,786, Hardin County with 14,779, Bullitt County with 13,237, Oldham County with 12.724. Madison County, 11,821 and Daviss County with 11,412,
Some 21 superintendents in Kentucky receive a higher base salary than Superintendent Billy Parker who is paid $176,970, based upon the 2022-23 school year, according to statistics from the Kentucky Department of Education. Superintendents for Jefferson and Fayette counties are the state’s highest paid at $350,244 and $313,813 respectively. Six superintendents in Kentucky are paid more than $200,000 annually.
Parker’s salary translates to $18.78 per student. In comparison Marty Pollio, the Jefferson County superintendent is paid $3.56 per student while Demetrus Liggins, the Fayette County superintendent is paid $7.45 per student. The state’s third highest paid superintendent Kenton County Superintendent Henry Webb at $247,971 is paid $16.77 per student.
Some of Kentucky’s smaller school districts with 500 or fewer students pay as much as $700 per student with nine districts paying more than $300 per student. The average pay per student for Kentucky’s school superintendents is about $95, based upon salary and enrollment figures from the department of education.
As a state, Kentucky spent nearly $25 million on superintendent salaries last year. The average salary was $145,842.
Superintendent salaries and enrollment figures for neighboring counties include:
—Bourbon County, $138,006 with 2,743 students
—Franklin Independent, $110,000 with 860 students
—Franklin County, $165,000 with 6,354 students
—Grant County, $130,049 with 3,620 students
—Harrison County, $190,000 with 2,904 students
—Madison County, $165,496 with 11,821 students
—Owen County, $125,000 with 1,850 students
—Paris Independent, $115,924 with 664 students
—Woodford County, $193,800 with 3,994 students