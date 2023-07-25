Scott County Schools is the state’s 11th largest school district with some 9,420 students, according to the Kentucky Department of Education. Those figures are based upon pre-pandemic figures, which are being used statewide.

Kentucky has 171 school districts with Jefferson County the largest with 98,506 students, followed by Fayette County with 42,146, Boone County with 20,851, Warren County with 16,269, Kenton County with 14,786, Hardin County with 14,779, Bullitt County with 13,237, Oldham County with 12.724. Madison County, 11,821 and Daviss County with 11,412,  

Tags

Recommended for you