Billy Parker signed his contract to officially become the new superintendent of Scott County Schools effective Dec. 1, 2021.
Parker, current assistant superintendent of Operations at SCS, was selected to fill the vacancy by the Scott County Board of Education at a special-called meeting two weeks ago that lasted more than five hours. Parker will be replacing sitting Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub, who announced his retirement earlier this year. Hub’s retirement will be effective Dec. 1, 2021.
After the school board voted to approve Parker’s contract, it then approved the job description, effective and expiration dates and amended the 2021-2022 salary schedule for superintendent-elect, which will be Parker’s official position from July 1 to Dec. 1. Essentially, Parker will work alongside Hub as superintendent-elect for the remainder of Hub’s time with Scott County Schools before fully taking over the role of superintendent in December.
The school board will be hosting a community meet and greet with Parker on Thursday, July 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Elkhorn Crossing School located at 2001 Frankfort Pike in Georgetown. The invitation encourages school, district and community leaders to come by the event. Light refreshments will be served.
The school board also approved to revise its initial BG-1, or bid package 1, for the new Scott County High School to include more detail about the athletic complex, which was bid in a separate bid package, BG-2.
“We used the narrative that had been provided with Great Crossing High School,” Parker said. “It sufficed in that situation, and we didn’t have any reason to believe it wouldn’t suffice in this one. One of the comments with the issue when they kicked it back to us was they didn’t have enough information on it.”
Following his conversation with the representative from the Kentucky Department of Education, Parker said they added some language to the existing narrative.
The previous narrative in BG-1, stated at the end that the athletic complex would be bid as a separate bid package at a later date. However, it was amended to give more detail about the athletic complex. The bid packages are financial documents.
“To be clear, the athletic complex (to include football, soccer, track, baseball and softball fields with field house and facilities including grandstands, concessions, public restrooms and supporting facilities) are currently listed on the most recent District Facility Plan as Priority 5,” reads the amended narrative for BG-1. “This initial BG-1 only includes the first phase of the project which does not include any discretionary components and as such, does not include the unrestricted fund source for those discretionary components.”
Board member Kevin Kidwell asked to verify that this amended narrative would not suffice, to which Parker said it would. Board member Susan Duncan said she thought the amendment was positive because it puts the school board on record about the athletic complex.
The new Scott County High School will be 227,382 square feet and house 1,500 students. It was designed to be relatively the same size and scope as Great Crossing High School, which was completed in 2019. The new school is slated to begin its 30-month construction at the intersection of Long Lick Pike and the bypass on Oct. 29, 2021, with an estimated date of completion being May 18, 2024. The plan is for the school to open the following semester in Fall 2024.
Other actions taken by the school board at Tuesday night’s meeting included, the first reading of the 2021-2022 Kentucky School Board Association (KSBA) policy updates, which will be discussed in further detail and voted on at the regularly scheduled meeting in July.
The next school board meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 22.
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.