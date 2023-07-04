code

Scan this QR code with your smartphone to take the master plan survey.

Georgetown/Scott County Parks and Recreation is working to organize a master plan looking five to 10 years into the future.

A meeting was held June 29 at the Pavilion where community members could come and express their views on park needs. Another is scheduled for July 6 at Ed Davis Learning Center between 5:30 p.m. to 7:30.

