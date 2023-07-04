Georgetown/Scott County Parks and Recreation is working to organize a master plan looking five to 10 years into the future.
A meeting was held June 29 at the Pavilion where community members could come and express their views on park needs. Another is scheduled for July 6 at Ed Davis Learning Center between 5:30 p.m. to 7:30.
“The master plan helps drive our projects and our operations for the next five to seven years,” Georgetown/Scott County Parks and Recreation Director Kim Rice said. “It will help us prioritize our goals when it comes to capitol projects; when it comes to improving our operations; and, hopefully, it will give us a direction that we can use with our stakeholders, with the city council, and the fiscal court that way they know what the public is looking for to help guide those projects.”
The meeting is “open house style,” said Brandstetter Carroll Vice President/Division Principal Patrick Hoagland.
“People can come in. We have dots to show where you live and then some dots to show the types of features you want in the parks, and the types of programs you’d like to see,” Hoagland said.
Those who attend can vote and share comments, he said.
“People can come in and give us their input in a pretty quick manner,” Hoagland said. “I know people are busy. They don’t have time to spend two hours at a public meeting like we used to always do. Now, they can come in after work, before dinner, or after dinner ... and give us participation.”
Focus groups are expected to be done in Stamping Ground and Sadieville, as well, he said.
Brandstetter Carroll has helped in the development and research of many parks across the country, Hoagland said.
“This process works,” he said. “What we’ve found is by listening to the public and what they want to see. It informs the elected officials what the people really want.”
Surveys have been mailed out and others are found via QR codes in the parks, Rice said.
Based off the surveys so far the most visited parks and facilities are Brooking (Scott County) Park, the Pavilion and Suffoletta Aquatic Center, she said. It is anticipated that more walking trails will be number one on the survey, as well. That is something Rice said is consistent across the nation.
“As of last week we had almost 1,500 surveys that were filled out,” Rice said. “I am ecstatic about the feedback that we have gotten and I want to keep it going.”