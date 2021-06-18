The Scott County Kiwanis Club is looking for participants for the Scott County/Georgetown Fourth of July Parade. This year’s parade will be held July 3 in downtown Georgetown at 11 a.m.
The Scott County Kiwanis website said, “It has been decided that the parade will be held on Saturday, July 3rd instead of Sunday, July 4th as many will be attending church at that time.”
Last year’s parade was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In light of the pandemic, Tom Combs, parade chair, said a mitigation plan had to be approved for the parade. After Gov. Andy Beshear lifted the COVID-19 mandates and restrictions, participants and attendees are no longer required to wear masks at the parade.
Combs said the crowd for the parade could be large, but acknowledged some people may still be hesitant to attend.
“Initially, the situation was ‘hey, it is going to be a big turnout’,” Combs said. “On the other hand, we knew people would be reserved still not knowing what to expect, especially with recent mandates and lifting of masks.”
The theme for the parade is “Celebrating Women’s Contributions to America”. Anyone can participate and there is no entry fee.
To be judged, each entry must be 80 percent representational of the parade theme. All entries to be judged should arrive at the staging location on East College Street starting at 9:30 a.m. Entries must be in line and ready to go by 10:30 a.m. or they may not be judged.
First, second and third place ribbons will be given to display on the winning entries during the parade.
Line up will be on College Street, which will be considered a one-way street on July 3. The parade will begin on Military Street, but entries are asked to enter College Street from Broadway heading east. No parking will be allowed in the staging area.
Additionally, Combs said the fireworks show is scheduled for Sunday, July 4 at dusk at Brooking Park.
To participate in the parade, sign in to the Scott County Kiwanis website at scott-county.kiwanisone.org and complete an application. Participants can fill out the online form, email written versions of the forms to ScottCountyJuly4@gmail.com or mail the forms directly to Scott County Kiwanis at P.O. Box 702. All entry forms are due June 25.
