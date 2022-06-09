As summer returns with all of its warm-weather activities, locals will have to wait a little longer to enjoy the pool at The Pavilion.
Kimberly Rice, Georgetown-Scott County Parks and Recreation director, said although the actual problem is not the pool itself, the natatorium systems are 22 years old and have “not been working up to par” for some time.
“We've gone through the process over the last two years to kind of assess what we needed to do to upgrade and update our air handling system. In the meantime, we discovered that there were some structural issues with our mezzanines that needed to be resolved,” Rice said.
The plan to address these issues is to remove the mezzanines from the natatorium area and then upgrade the systems, which are highly specialized because the pool is inside the Pavilion as opposed to outside. At the time of her interview with the News-Graphic, Rice said the removal of the mezzanines would be finished in the next week and a half when crews will begin working on the ducts. She added new water heaters, water boilers, and the reversal of ducts would all be part of the renovations.
“We're also getting large fans put into the natatorium to help with the circulation in the air quality. If anybody has visited the Pavilion natatorium in the last three, four years, it's very clear that there's been a degradation in the air quality just because our HVAC system couldn't keep up. So, we've got to do what we can to help it keep up,” she said.
The project cost is around $1.5 million, with the city and county government splitting the cost of repairs, she said.
“We're trying to do what we can to take care of our community's love note the best way we know how. July 11 is our expected reopening date,” Rice said.
Parks and Recreation also announced the lazy river at the Suffoletta Family Aquatic Center (SFAC) would be closed for the 2022 season due to leak issues. The department’s Facebook page released a statement for the community at the end of May.
The following was taken from the department’s Facebook post on May 30:
“Last summer we held our breath as we filled our pools being fully aware of the history we have had with leak challenges at SFAC. For the first time in many years, repairs we made held and the lazy river was operational with no leaks for an entire summer. We celebrated that SFAC was one of the only facilities in our region which remained open all summer with no leak issues and was able to maintain appropriate staffing levels despite COVID.
“The summer of 2019 brought us the most challenges with having to keep the lazy river closed for the entire summer. We immediately began the process, as we have done in years past, of identifying the leaks and making repairs. Having previously replaced pipes which were under turf, the new leaks at that time were within the concrete of the lazy river. Repairs began late summer 2019 and went through September 2020. The repairs included breaking the concrete pool shell and replacement of 1/3 of the schedule 40 pipes under the lazy river with schedule 80 pipes. As with any repair of this magnitude, we held our breath as we filled the lazy river the following spring in May 2021. For the first time in years, we had a leak free summer and the community was able to enjoy the entire facility as it was intended. Mayor [Tom] Prather and Judge-Executive [Joe Pat] Covington celebrated with us as they understand the challenges our staff and our community have faced and have been very supportive of coming to a resolution to make the repairs needed.
“Start-up for SFAC begins in late February to early March each year. Tasks typically include tile repair, concrete repair to the pool edge, re-caulking, pressure washing of the deck, cleaning the chairs, un-winterizing the facility and pools, disinfecting and cleaning of the pool shells and chairs, assembling umbrellas, painting, slide cleaning and waxing, and filling and testing the system for leaks, and balancing chemicals. Other minor repairs which were identified during the prior season or at the shut down during the fall are addressed during start up. GSC Parks aquatic and facility maintenance staff work as a team to get the facility prepared for the summer. Late last week the pools were filled, pumps were running, and balancing of chemicals had begun. On Wednesday, May 25, facility maintenance staff reported that the lazy river had lost 16 inches of water overnight. After performing a ‘bucket test,’ it was estimated the loss rate of approximately 8,350 gallons per hour. Stakeholders were informed of the situation by early afternoon and the public by late afternoon. The leak detection company was called and the estimated service date is three-to-four weeks. As an aquatic professional and understanding the challenges that a lot of pools face this time of year as they too go through the same process for opening a seasonal pool, the workload for professional leak detection companies is very high. Unfortunately, we have faced timeline challenges for leak detection for many seasons. With that assumption, and based on the timeline for leak detection, experience with previous pipe repairs, and an understanding of the cure time on concrete in a pool shell, it is estimated that the lazy river will not be prepared to be open this season, although we are working diligently to try to move the timeline forward.
“GSC Parks facility maintenance and aquatic professionals are some of the best in the state. They are knowledgeable about their job, hard workers, and dedicated to their community. I am so proud of how they have handled very stressful situations such as this and continue to have a ‘we are going to get this fixed right’ mentality with a smile and positive attitude.
“I am also very proud of how our city and county officials have always been and remain to be a part of the conversation when it comes to quality-of-life issues in our community. Our mayor, city council members, judge executive, and fiscal court members reach out to our department and our staff often to understand the challenges that GSC Parks face in serving our community, especially during times of extreme challenges such as major repairs in our facilities and parks.
“We will be posting adjusted rates on social media for times when the lazy river is not available as we have done in the past. For those who have purchased season passes, you will be allowed a refund if you choose. Please follow Georgetown-Scott County Parks and Recreation on social media for further updates,” Rice said in the Facebook post.