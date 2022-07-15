The Pavilion pool is slated to reopen on August 1 after extensive renovations, especially to the swimming pool area.
The renovations include a new HVAC system installed in the pool area which will improve air quality.
The renovation also included the removal of the balconies above the pool area, due to “structural issues,” said Kimberly Rice, the director of Georgetown-Scott County Parks and Recreation.
While the HVAC system was replaced in different parts of the building, “most of the work is going on in the natatorium, because that is where the worst air quality was,” said Rice.
They have also done a lot of their normal shutdown maintenance, which they were not planning on, said Rice: “we ended up needing to drain the pools because we had a lot of metal from the construction that we had to remove to protect the pool lining.”
While the construction was expected to be finished by mid-July, the project is now three weeks behind schedule, partly because of the unexpected need to build scaffolding over the lap pool to complete HVAC construction.
