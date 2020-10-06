Providence Christian Academy teamed up with the AMEN House and donated over 8,000 granola bars, which will be going to the AMEN House. 8,480 to be exact. The granola bars will go to the AMEN House to help with lunch bags that are prepared.
The drive was throughout the entire school, from Early Education and K through 12. Early Education donated 2,824 and K through 12 donated 5,656.
Providence Christian Academy partners with the AMEN House multiple times throughout the year, donating food and goods to help people in need of food, including helping AMEN House prepare their Thanksgiving meals, which will be happening soon.
Providence even has a “Jeans” day, in which students can wear a pair of jeans on Friday’s, as long as they bring in one dollar or a canned good, which gets donated to the AMEN House.
The winning classes that donated the most granola bars will also receive a pizza party for their hard work.
“They (The AMEN House) do an amazing job helping people in need,” said Administrator Ron Gleaves.
Gleaves said that the AMEN House has more people to help than they can currently help, so Providence Christian teams up with them to help out as much as they can.
