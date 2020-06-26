Providence Christian Academy (PCA) is in a unique position, said Ron Gleaves, PCA Administrator.
Classes are expected to go on as normal, while temperature checks and face masks worn by teachers may be required.
“With what’s going on right now — with the differences — small Christian schools are going to have a unique place, a unique niche in the educational community because of our size,” Gleaves said.
Last year PCA saw 143 students, some being homeschoolers, Gleaves said. Sunday, PCA will see only its second high school graduate in its time.
PCA looks to offer classes “a la carte” for homeschoolers and their parents who may need help with the upper-level high school classes.
Classes have, in the past, been no larger than 12 students per classroom, he said, and PCA is looking to split the larger classes.
“Because of our size we’re going to be able to offer traditional five-day — the same school that your student had last year (will be) school that your student has this year,” Gleaves said.
The school will follow required guidelines when they open their doors August 24 to students and have already implemented guidelines for staff working now.
If it is required at the time, students will have temperature checks at the door and teachers will either have face masks or face shields, Gleaves said.
“Typically in the morning we just have a drop-off line,” he said. “Normally kids come in, and moms and dads bring their preschool kids in. In fact, we require that.
“Well, we’re most-likely not going to be able to do that in the coming year. They can bring them to the door and then we’ll take them. We’ll temperature check them.”
Adults who enter the school will be required to have their mask up and have their temperature checked, as well.
Gleaves said he is waiting on regulations on how chapel and lunch periods may be affected for PCA students in the coming year.
