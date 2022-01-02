UPDATE—Scott County Coroner John Goble has identified Chris Bell, 47 of Georgetown, as the pedestrian struck and killed last night, January 1.
Tucker Yocum and Wilson will handle arrangements, SCSO wrote on Facebook.
The sheriff's office and Georgetown Police Department, along with the collision reconstruction unit are handling the investigation that is still ongoing.
Bell was struck by an SUV and killed New Year’s Day on the bypass near Fincastle Way, said Sgt. Eddie Hart of the Scott County Sheriffs Office.
Because of the fatality the Georgetown/Scott County Collision Investigation Unit was asked to investigate.
Based upon the preliminary investigation, it appears that a 2007 Chevy Tahoe operated by Joseph Carhart, was being driven westbound on McClelland Circle when it struck a pedestrian who was in the roadway, Hart said. The pedestrian was wearing dark clothes and weather conditions were dark, police said.
The driver, Joseph Carhart is cooperating with the investigation. Carhart did not appear to be under the influence of any alcohol or drugs, Hart said.
The Georgetown Police Department was initially called to the scene.
The collision remains under investigation by the Collision Investigation Unit. The unit was assisted at the scene by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Georgetown Fire Department, Georgetown/Scott County EMS, Scott County Emergency Management, and the Scott County Coroner’s Office