Since Aug. 1, Scott County has 233 new confirmed cases of COVID, and most health officials believe the recent increase in coronavirus cases is due to the Delta variant of the virus. The WEDCO Health District renewed its age-breakdown analysis on Aug. 3, as it seems the latest outbreak is targeting younger people, mostly because the vaccine is not approved for anyone under the age of 12, and fewer younger people have been vaccinated.
That seems to hold true in Scott County as 62 percent of the confirmed cases since Aug. 3 have been individuals under the age of 40, including 23 percent under the age of 18. Over 90 percent of individuals 65 and older in Scott County have received a COVID vaccine, and 60 percent of individuals 18 and older have been vaccinated — one of the highest percentages in the area — but the percentage of young people younger than 18 vaccinated is not as high. One reason may be the vaccine was not approved for anyone younger than 18 later and at a time when the pandemic seemed to be winding down.
However, with school starting in a week, the increase in COVID cases has spurred Scott County Schools to require masks inside the buildings.
Dr. Erin Johnson is affiliated with Georgetown Community Hospital and practices at Bluegrass Pediatrics. She has answered a few questions some people may have about the vaccine and its importance.
“Since one COVID-19 vaccine has received emergency use authorization for individuals ages 12 and up, I have received many questions from parents who want to do the best thing for their child’s health and wellness — now and in the future,” Johnson said. “In some cases, parents have just recently become comfortable with the idea of getting vaccinated themselves and are now considering what’s best for their kids. This can certainly be overwhelming, to say the least.
“First, as a pediatrician, I highly recommend the COVID-19 vaccine for those who meet the specific age requirements. Although fewer children have been infected with COVID-19 compared to adults, children can still be infected with the virus; get sick from COVID-19; and spread the illness to others. Studies have shown that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is safe for those 12 years of age and over, and I trust the ever-growing body of clinical research that supports this. “There is a lot of misinformation circulating about the risks and benefits of vaccinating adolescents.”
Stemming this latest COVID surge is possible, if enough people get vaccinated, Johnson said.
“The best defense we have against COVID-19 is to get as many people vaccinated as possible,” she said. “At this point, most of the patients we are seeing who are hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated, and we don’t want you or your child to be next. As we continue fighting the pandemic, I would also like to encourage our community to wear a mask, socially distance from others and practice proper hand hygiene to help slow the spread of illness.”
Below, Dr. Johnson answers some common questions about the vaccine:
Is the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine safe and effective for young recipients (ages 12 and older)?
Dr. Johnson: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), clinical trials have shown that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is highly effective at preventing COVID-19 infection in adolescents 12 years and older. Vaccinations may help keep adolescents from spreading COVID-19 to others and can also help keep your child from getting seriously sick even if they do get COVID-19. From a safety perspective, the vaccine has undergone and will continue to undergo the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S. history.
Is there a COVID-19 vaccine available for children younger than 12 years old?
Dr. Johnson: Currently, 12 years old is the youngest age threshold for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine based on current studies. This age requirement could eventually be adjusted to include younger children as research and clinical trials continue.
I’ve read that fertility could be impacted. Is that true?
Dr. Johnson: There has been no demonstrated link between vaccines and infertility in the studies conducted to date. The CDC reports there is no evidence that the COVID-19 vaccines cause fertility problems, and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists states that the vaccine studies do not indicate any safety concerns for those who are pregnant or want to become pregnant.
Should I be concerned about my child experiencing heart inflammation ?
Dr. Johnson: There have been reports of myocarditis and pericarditis in adolescents and young adults after COVID-19 vaccination. However, the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination outweigh the known and potential risks. The CDC continues to recommend COVID-19 vaccination for individuals ages 12 and older. Talk with your child’s pediatrician if he or she has an existing heart condition that should be considered prior to vaccination.
What other vaccine options are available for adolescents?
Dr. Johnson: To date, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is the only vaccine that has been authorized for use in individuals ages 12 and older.
Can I wait for another vaccine that is authorized for young recipients?
Dr. Johnson: The best rule of thumb is to get the first vaccine available to provide protection against COVID-19 as soon as possible. It is not known when or if another vaccine may be authorized for the 12-15 year old age group.
The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine approved for anyone under the age of 18. Pfizer vaccines are provided by the WEDCO Health District each Friday, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Scott County Public Health Department. Kroger’s Little Clinic also provides the Pfizer vaccine. Your child’s pediatrician also has the Pfizer vaccine. Dr. Johnson works at Bluegrass Pediatrics and Internal Medicine which can be reached at 502-863-2818.
