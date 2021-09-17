Mondays are for motivation with Marcus Pernell.
In college, Pernell decided to start sending uplifting text messages to his some-300 contacts in his phone contact list, something he still continues to do nearly 10 years later.
“(When) you’re in college or just in general, people don’t—some people—don’t really look forward to Mondays,” Pernell said. “So, in my head I’m like, ‘how can I offer some encouragement for that?’
“Every Monday morning I would send out a little—what I would hope to be—motivational encouraging text to literally anyone and everyone on my contact list in my phone.”
Something like this one sent Monday, September 13: “It’s OK to be in a place of uncertainty. What will we choose to do about it, though?”
Beyond the text messages, Pernell began listening to podcasts a few years ago and thought a good way to expand would be to start ‘Marcus’ Monday Motivation’ as a podcast.
“The text message is a really short one-liner thing, usually, and then the podcast format is more like an in-depth look at, ‘Hey. This is what I’ve been thinking about this past week,’” he said.
Just a month-or-so into producing his podcast Pernell began to see how his motivational talks were impacting those who tuned in. Comments, likes and reactions were just a few of the ways he noticed his reach. Some people even stopped him to tell him how the podcast influenced them, he said.
“What’s really kept me going is, it hasn’t been, ‘Oh, I’ve gotten feedback and I feel good about myself,’ or the things that people say,” Pernell said. “No, that’s great, but underneath all that it is a living testimony to what I’m currently experiencing, and going through. So, there is that, and then the fact that I make it personal because it relates to my life and in my head I’m like, ‘Hopefully what I’m sharing can not only resonate with other people but they can also vibe with that.’”
To get ‘Marcus’ Monday Motivation’ out to the various podcast platforms Pernell uses a free app called Anchor, he said.
‘Marcus’ Monday Motivation’ has around 100 episodes available on streaming platforms, Pernell said.
Along with the Monday motivation, Pernell has shared some of his high school experiences through what he calls ‘A Journal to Remember,’ a podcast mini-series encouraging others to consider self-reflection.
This 10-part mini-series covers poetry, bus rides and first dates.
With these podcasts encouraging others through day-to-day life and self-reflection, Pernell hopes to encourage change and growth.
“Especially just here recently, like, looking at the way the world is right now, I think we could all use, not only some encouragement and motivation, but call (this) an ‘it is what it is’ moment and (say) what can we do about it,” Pernell said.
“Instead of saying, ‘oh, woe is me,’ all the time let’s name where we are at and let’s choose to do something about it.”
