STAMPING GROUND – Commissioner Dale Perry has decided to campaign as a write-in candidate for mayor in Stamping Ground.
Perry said his family has lived in the area since the 1700s, adding Stamping Ground is a community he loves and is willing to put in hard work for.
“I’m not afraid to do the work. I’m not afraid to go out and do things that’s required for the city, not just sitting behind the desk. On top of that, you know, I think one thing I’ve shown in just a year and a half I’ve been there is trying to get things done,” he said.
Perry said during his time as a Stamping Ground Commissioner, who oversees streets and public works, he has written grants numerous times on behalf of the city to bring in between $30,000 and $40,000 this year. He added he regularly tries to attend training seminars with the Kentucky League of Cities to build on his experience and knowledge.
“I think commissioners should have ongoing training. If they’re going to sit up there, they should go and get some education to help better serve the community, so I think the grant writing and my willingness to find new ways and to go to trainings, I think that’s an asset for me,” Perry said.
Above all, Perry said hard work, transparency and ethics in the Stamping Ground City Hall is a mission he is determined to fulfill. Perry added there are a number of things he would like to encourage at city hall in order to make citizens within the community more aware of things taking place in the city, as well as be open enough to the public to hear its suggestions and complaints.
“I’ve been recording from my phone, which is horrible quality, but that’s the best I can do. I’ve tried to get a professional system in there, and they didn’t like the idea and the cost,” he said. “If I have to find money, somewhere, grants or something, or just keep begging the new commission, I want people in the community to see what’s going on at city hall, so that they can be up to date with what’s going on here, and not be blindsided by anything that happened at city hall.”
Another issue Perry said the city is facing is its infrastructure, which is seemingly outdated and failing to serve the community effectively and safely.
“Early on this year there was a huge pothole in our subdivision, and it was too early for the blacktop folks to come out, so I went and did it by hand. I walked through one day with Hamilton-Hinkle Paving Company, and we went to every city street, drove up and down and looked at all the different turnarounds and radiuses,” Perry said. “Roads are supposed to be maintained every 10 to 15 years. These roads haven’t been maintained for 15 to 20 years.”
Perry said because of the extensive street repairs needed and paving that needs to be completed soon, he would dedicate himself to improving infrastructure if elected as mayor.
“I want to take the initiative to go out and move on and try to find grants and find ways to fund it. I really think our streets and roads need to be done. Sometimes you have to worry about the dull things and the infrastructure things to make sure your city keeps functioning,” he said.
Ethics was another thing Perry stressed the importance of, mentioning recent meetings at Stamping Ground City Hall where an ethics committee was once again brought before its members.
“It’s required by state law, and I just want to make sure people feel like they’ve got somebody they can trust in office. I don’t mean that bad towards the current administration, but they need to be able to trust any government body,” he said.
Perry said it’s not just the roads and things taking place at city hall that he’s worried about, noting that families with children growing up in Stamping Ground deserve attention as well.
“They go to other cities to relax and then travel to places. You know, Sadieville worked hard and they’re putting in a splash pad for their kids. We don’t have anything like that for our kids down here,” he said.
With work needing to be done in his community, Perry said he would like to ask for Stamping Ground’s vote in the upcoming General Election.